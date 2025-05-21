Joint next steps and the need to put pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with the NATO Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte discussed joint steps to put pressure on Russia and formats for negotiations on a ceasefire. They also spoke about cooperation with NATO.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed the current situation, joint next steps and the need to put pressure on Russia, reports UNN.
Shared details of contacts with partners. He told what formats and platforms we are considering for continuing negotiations with the Russian side on a ceasefire
In addition, Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed sanctions that can really affect Russia.
It is important that all decisions are coordinated. Then the sanctions will work. Without pressure on Moscow, it will not be possible to achieve a just peace. Everyone understands this
Separately, according to the President, they talked about cooperation at the NATO level and preparation for the next meetings. Agreed to be in touch.
Earlier
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte negotiated with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among the topics of discussion were ensuring a just and lasting peace and continued NATO support.