Bangladesh reports first casualties after powerful cyclone floods coastal villages

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Bangladesh reports first casualties after powerful cyclone floods coastal villages

Bangladesh reports first casualties after powerful cyclone floods coastal villages

Kyiv

The first cyclone of the year, Cyclone Remal, flooded coastal villages in Bangladesh and India's West Bengal, forcing the evacuation of nearly 800,000 people from coastal villages.

A powerful cyclone flooded villages on the coast of Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity and forced to leave their homes. Local media report the first victims, UNN  writes with reference to Independent.

Details

Cyclone Remal reached the southern coast of Bangladesh late Sunday night and crossed the entire coastal region on Monday, according to the regional Meteorological Department.

Moderate to heavy rains were forecast. A storm surge of up to 1 meter was also expected, threatening to flood low-lying coastal areas. India's Meteorological Department also warned that wind speeds would reach 120 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour.

Television stations reported that dozens of coastal villages in Bangladesh were flooded as many of the protective dams were washed away or damaged by the force of the storm waves. Authorities have not yet reported the number of casualties, but Somoy TV reported that at least two people were killed.

Earlier in Bangladesh , almost 800 thousand people were evacuated from vulnerable areas. Government official Mohibur Rahman said that volunteers have begun to place the evacuees in 9,000 shelters that have been built to protect them from the cyclone. The government has also closed all schools in the region until further notice.

India's Kolkata airport was closed for the entire day on Monday. Bangladesh closed the airport in the southeastern city of Chattogram and canceled all domestic flights to and from Cox's Bazar.

"Remal became the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal ahead of this year's monsoon season, which lasts from June to September.

The Indian coast is often affected by cyclones, but climate change has increased the intensity of storms, making disaster preparedness more urgent.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
