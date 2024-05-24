Heavy rains have returned to southern Brazil: 64 people still missing

Heavy rains are again flooding parts of Brazil's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul, destroying all cleanup efforts that lasted several days and flooding new areas of the capital, Porto Alegre, which were not previously affected, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Last month's floods killed 163 people and forced the evacuation of about 600,000 people, with 64 more people reported missing.

Although the rains have eased to a mere drizzle in recent days, heavy rains hit Porto Alegre again on Thursday morning, causing more flooding. A kindergarten in the Menino Deus neighborhood, which reopened on Wednesday after a week of cleaning, was forced to evacuate children due to the new rain.

"Everything happened very quickly, much faster than last time," said a kindergarten director who did not give her name.

According to the National Meteorological Institute, some areas of Porto Alegre received more rainfall in 12 hours than is usually seen in a month. The flood also affected some southern areas of Porto Alegre that had not been damaged until then.

the death toll from the rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil reached 147 people.