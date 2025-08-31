Ban on Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: Israel commented on the situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel denied information that Ukraine refused to accept Hasidic pilgrims. This was reported on the social network "X" by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, there are no changes in Ukraine's policy regarding the arrival of believers for Rosh Hashanah - the journalist quoted Israeli Foreign Ministry representative Oren Marmorstein.

Reference

On Sunday, August 31, Israeli media reported that Ukraine decided to ban the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as constant attacks by enemy missiles and drones.

At the same time, one Ukrainian official, on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was disappointed by the lack of support from Israel amid the threat from Russia.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine announced the illegality of hotel construction near the tomb of Tzadik Nachman in Uman, Cherkasy region.