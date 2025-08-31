Ban on Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: Israel commented on the situation

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 26031 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 65021 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 83195 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 99025 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 113607 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254390 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 112745 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85686 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99650 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 324734 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.4m/s
57%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 20111 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 18896 views
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians occupied some territory, but it is not of strategic interest – OSG "Dnipro"August 31, 08:35 AM • 6860 views
In Germany, an "anti-war" march escalated into armed violenceAugust 31, 08:49 AM • 6810 views
Civilian vessel damaged by explosion off Odesa coast, no crew casualties - NavyAugust 31, 09:05 AM • 4992 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideoAugust 31, 10:07 AM • 14382 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 7750 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 684 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 101246 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 231408 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 232711 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 324741 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 272960 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kaya Kallas
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 109170 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 241775 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 264981 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262148 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242025 views
Actual
Fake news
S-400 missile system
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8

Ban on Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: Israel commented on the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied information about Ukraine's refusal to accept Hasidic pilgrims. Ukraine's policy regarding the arrival of believers for Rosh Hashanah remains unchanged.

Ban on Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: Israel commented on the situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel denied information that Ukraine refused to accept Hasidic pilgrims. This was reported on the social network "X" by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, there are no changes in Ukraine's policy regarding the arrival of believers for Rosh Hashanah

- the journalist quoted Israeli Foreign Ministry representative Oren Marmorstein.

Reference

On Sunday, August 31, Israeli media reported that Ukraine decided to ban the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as constant attacks by enemy missiles and drones.

At the same time, one Ukrainian official, on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was disappointed by the lack of support from Israel amid the threat from Russia.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine announced the illegality of hotel construction near the tomb of Tzadik Nachman in Uman, Cherkasy region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Fake news
Israel
Ukraine
Kyiv