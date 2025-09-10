Bail not posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Krupa

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million was not posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEK). This was reported in a comment to UNN by Olesya Chemerys, press secretary of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Answering the question of whether bail was posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEK, Chemerys replied: "No."

On October 4, 2024, the MSEK official and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) department in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of dollars.

Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council and former head of the regional MSEK. The total amount of violations exceeded UAH 34.8 million.

On March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced the bail amount for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

On June 4, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC left unchanged the pre-trial restraint for Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with bail set at UAH 112 million.

The HACC extended the detention of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025. She was set bail in the amount of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.

On September 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial restraint for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Medical and Social Expert Commission of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, from detention to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.