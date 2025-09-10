$41.120.13
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 12720 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 15426 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 22483 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 17949 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 44186 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 88075 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 04:05 PM • 73951 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Bail not posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Krupa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Bail of 20 million hryvnias was not posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEK). She remains in custody, and the court's decision has not changed.

Bail not posted for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK Krupa

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million was not posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEK). This was reported in a comment to UNN by Olesya Chemerys, press secretary of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

Answering the question of whether bail was posted for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEK, Chemerys replied: "No."

Addition

On October 4, 2024, the MSEK official and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) department in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of dollars.

Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council and former head of the regional MSEK. The total amount of violations exceeded UAH 34.8 million.

On March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced the bail amount for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK to UAH 130 million.

On June 4, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC left unchanged the pre-trial restraint for Tetiana Krupa, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. She will remain in custody until July 13, 2025, with bail set at UAH 112 million.

The HACC extended the detention of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, until September 7, 2025. She was set bail in the amount of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.

On September 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial restraint for Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Medical and Social Expert Commission of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, from detention to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine