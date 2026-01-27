$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 11987 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 12443 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 20960 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 16672 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 32663 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 20864 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16385 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 29962 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27068 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
The Diplomat

BAFTA 2026 nominees announced: "One Battle After Another" leads, record and star actors on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Nominations for the BAFTA 2026 awards have been announced, with "One Battle After Another" leading with 14 nominations. The ceremony will take place on February 22, 2026, in London.

BAFTA 2026 nominees announced: "One Battle After Another" leads, record and star actors on the list

Nominations for the BAFTA-2026 awards have been announced, and among the leaders is the film One Battle After Another, which received the most nominations this year — 14 nominations, surpassing other contenders in a number of key categories. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

According to the announcement, the following films took leading positions in the list of nominees for the British BAFTA 2026 film award: One Battle After Another — 14 nominations; Sinners — 13; Hamnet and Marty Supreme — 11 nominations each; Frankenstein and Sentimental Value — 8 each. A number of other films also received several nominations in various categories.

Key nominations include "Best Film," "Director," acting roles, and technical categories, including cinematography, costumes, and makeup.

Ukrainian director Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the BAFTA 2026 longlist12.01.26, 14:05 • 3035 views

The list of nominated actors includes famous names in world cinema: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia), and others.

Particular attention was drawn to the film Hamnet, which set a record by becoming the most nominated film in the history of the award directed by a woman — Chloé Zhao. Among the new names, Chase Infinity was also noted, who received his first BAFTA nomination for his role in One Battle After Another.

Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards12.05.25, 14:31 • 2547 views

Overall, this year's nominations demonstrate the diversity of modern cinema — from large-scale Hollywood projects to independent dramas with acute social themes. In this context, it is worth mentioning the Ukrainian film "200 Meters," which previously attracted the attention of international audiences and film critics, confirming the growing presence of Ukrainian cinema on the world stage.

The BAFTA-2026 awards ceremony will take place on February 22, 2026, in London with the participation of leading figures in the film industry.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Director
Film
London