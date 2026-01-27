Nominations for the BAFTA-2026 awards have been announced, and among the leaders is the film One Battle After Another, which received the most nominations this year — 14 nominations, surpassing other contenders in a number of key categories. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

According to the announcement, the following films took leading positions in the list of nominees for the British BAFTA 2026 film award: One Battle After Another — 14 nominations; Sinners — 13; Hamnet and Marty Supreme — 11 nominations each; Frankenstein and Sentimental Value — 8 each. A number of other films also received several nominations in various categories.

Key nominations include "Best Film," "Director," acting roles, and technical categories, including cinematography, costumes, and makeup.

Ukrainian director Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the BAFTA 2026 longlist

The list of nominated actors includes famous names in world cinema: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia), and others.

Particular attention was drawn to the film Hamnet, which set a record by becoming the most nominated film in the history of the award directed by a woman — Chloé Zhao. Among the new names, Chase Infinity was also noted, who received his first BAFTA nomination for his role in One Battle After Another.

Documentary about Ukrainian volunteers wins BAFTA TV Awards

Overall, this year's nominations demonstrate the diversity of modern cinema — from large-scale Hollywood projects to independent dramas with acute social themes. In this context, it is worth mentioning the Ukrainian film "200 Meters," which previously attracted the attention of international audiences and film critics, confirming the growing presence of Ukrainian cinema on the world stage.

The BAFTA-2026 awards ceremony will take place on February 22, 2026, in London with the participation of leading figures in the film industry.