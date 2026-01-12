Ukrainian director Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the BAFTA 2026 longlist

$43.080.09
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 15023 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 22810 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 23353 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 33000 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 39440 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 34885 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32294 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 64645 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 40434 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Publications
Exclusives
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 12775 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 16598 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 19502 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 13156 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 5922 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 5962 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 15015 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 13193 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 19545 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 64643 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 24958 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 21703 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 28424 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 30865 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 86868 views
Ukrainian director Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the BAFTA 2026 longlist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" has been included in the longlist for the BAFTA 2026 award in the "Best Documentary Film" category. Out of 61 submitted films, 10 made it to the list.

Ukrainian director Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the BAFTA 2026 longlist

The film by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, "2000 Meters to Andriivka," has been longlisted for the BAFTA-2026 award in the "Best Documentary Film" category, UNN reports, citing the official BAFTA page.

10 films advance in the "Documentary Film" category from 61 submissions.

- stated on the official award page.

Among the nominees on the longlist is the film by Ukrainian director Chernov, "2000 Meters to Andriivka."

The shortlist will be announced on January 27, 2026. The winners will be honored at the 79th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on February 22, 2026.

Reference

"2000 Meters to Andriivka" is a Ukrainian documentary film directed by Mstyslav Chernov. In January 2025, the film was included in the main competition program "World Documentary" of the American Sundance Film Festival, where Mstyslav Chernov was awarded the prize for best directing. The film was released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 28, 2025.

Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"28.08.25, 15:17 • 3891 view

World film critics highly praised the picture. The film will represent Ukraine in the "Best International Feature Film" category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Antonina Tumanova

Culture
Director
Film