Ukrainian director Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" made it to the BAFTA 2026 longlist

The film by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, "2000 Meters to Andriivka," has been longlisted for the BAFTA-2026 award in the "Best Documentary Film" category, UNN reports, citing the official BAFTA page.

10 films advance in the "Documentary Film" category from 61 submissions. - stated on the official award page.

Among the nominees on the longlist is the film by Ukrainian director Chernov, "2000 Meters to Andriivka."

The shortlist will be announced on January 27, 2026. The winners will be honored at the 79th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on February 22, 2026.

Reference

"2000 Meters to Andriivka" is a Ukrainian documentary film directed by Mstyslav Chernov. In January 2025, the film was included in the main competition program "World Documentary" of the American Sundance Film Festival, where Mstyslav Chernov was awarded the prize for best directing. The film was released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 28, 2025.

Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"

World film critics highly praised the picture. The film will represent Ukraine in the "Best International Feature Film" category at the 98th Academy Awards.