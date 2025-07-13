$41.820.00
Bad weather in Kharkiv region caused delays for Ukrzaliznytsia trains: list of routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Due to bad weather in the Kharkiv region, a number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains are delayed, with the biggest delays for the Kharkiv - Cherkasy and Kharkiv - Uman routes. No routes have been canceled, and reserve locomotives have been deployed to catch up with the schedule.

Due to bad weather in Kharkiv region, a number of "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains are delayed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the carrier in Telegram.

Details

In particular, the biggest delay is currently for flights №165/166 Kharkiv - Cherkasy (+3:25) and №65/66 Kharkiv - Uman (+3:23).

Also, as of 00:16, the following trains were delayed:

  • №749/750 Vienna Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:57)
    • №63/64 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:45)
      • №111/112 Izium-Lviv (+0:36)
        • №113/114 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:29)
          • №43/44 Cherkasy-Ivano-Frankivsk (+0:19)
            • №49/50 Kyiv-Pas.-Truskavets (+0:19)
              • №37/38 Kyiv-Pas.-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:14)
                • №105/106 Kyiv-Pas.-Odesa-Holovna (+0:12)
                  • №91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:11)
                    • №35/36 Przemyśl Main-Odesa-Holovna (+0:07)
                      • №51/52 Przemyśl Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:07)
                        • №21/22 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:05)
                          • №103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv (+0:05)
                            • №89/90 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:04)
                              • №97/98 Kyiv-Pas.-Kovel-Pas. (+0:04)

                                We have already brought out reserve diesel locomotives and will go with them to Merefa, after which we will catch up with the schedule

                                - the message says.

                                Ukrzaliznytsia added that no flights have been canceled.

                                Recall

                                On Saturday, July 12, Kharkiv and the region were covered by bad weather. In the village of Pershotravneve, Zmiiv community, a tree fell on a 56-year-old woman, and she died. Three more people were injured as a result of a roof collapse in a private house in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

                                Also in Kharkiv, a tree fell on a 7-year-old girl in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. The child was hospitalized.

                                Like an apocalypse: bad weather knocked down trees in Kharkiv, and lightning, probably, struck a substation12.07.25, 20:57 • 3828 views

                                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                Society
                                Ukrainian Railways
                                Cherkasy
                                Kharkiv
                                Uman
