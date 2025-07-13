Bad weather in Kharkiv region caused delays for Ukrzaliznytsia trains: list of routes

Due to bad weather in Kharkiv region, a number of "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains are delayed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the carrier in Telegram.

In particular, the biggest delay is currently for flights №165/166 Kharkiv - Cherkasy (+3:25) and №65/66 Kharkiv - Uman (+3:23).

Also, as of 00:16, the following trains were delayed:

№749/750 Vienna Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:57)

№63/64 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:45)

№111/112 Izium-Lviv (+0:36)

№113/114 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:29)

№43/44 Cherkasy-Ivano-Frankivsk (+0:19)

№49/50 Kyiv-Pas.-Truskavets (+0:19)

№37/38 Kyiv-Pas.-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:14)

№105/106 Kyiv-Pas.-Odesa-Holovna (+0:12)

№91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:11)

№35/36 Przemyśl Main-Odesa-Holovna (+0:07)

№51/52 Przemyśl Main-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:07)

№21/22 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:05)

№103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv (+0:05)

№89/90 Kyiv-Pas.-Przemyśl Main (+0:04)

№97/98 Kyiv-Pas.-Kovel-Pas. (+0:04)

We have already brought out reserve diesel locomotives and will go with them to Merefa, after which we will catch up with the schedule - the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that no flights have been canceled.

On Saturday, July 12, Kharkiv and the region were covered by bad weather. In the village of Pershotravneve, Zmiiv community, a tree fell on a 56-year-old woman, and she died. Three more people were injured as a result of a roof collapse in a private house in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Also in Kharkiv, a tree fell on a 7-year-old girl in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. The child was hospitalized.

