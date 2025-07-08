$41.800.06
05:10 PM • 3694 views
Awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vitaliy Karvatskyi: Zelenskyy announced the preparation of the submission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 245 views

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of documents for awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vitaliy Karvatskyi, a soldier of the 3rd Assault Brigade, who died on June 11. He also signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Nazariy Hryntsevych and Dmytro Fisher.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that submissions and all documents for awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vitaliy Karvatskyy, a soldier of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade who died on June 11, have already been prepared. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Several important decisions for today. First of all, today I signed decrees on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Nazariy Hryntsevych and Dmytro Fisher, and submissions and all documents regarding Vitaliy Karvatskyy have also been prepared; the decree concerning him will be issued after the completion of relevant examinations

- said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that it is important for the recognition of Ukrainian warriors with state awards and special titles to happen faster and more thoroughly.

Unfortunately, now the relatives of warriors and the warriors themselves have to wait too long for well-deserved awards, while various checks and bureaucratic procedures are ongoing. Relevant officials must speed up these processes

- added Zelenskyy. 

Addition

Yesterday, July 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of documents to award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vitaliy Karvatskyy, a soldier of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Vitaliy Karvatskyy, call sign "Turyst" (Tourist) - a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade. Vitaliy joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, while still studying for his master's degree. He began his military service in the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

Later, the soldier served in the Third Separate Assault Brigade. There he worked with FPV drones. He died on June 11 in battles in the Kharkiv direction.

Zelenskyy prepares Hero of Ukraine documents for three fallen soldiers07.07.25, 21:54 • 1589 views

Recall that Mariupol defender, "Azov" soldier Nazar Hryntsevych with the call sign "Grinka" died on May 6, 2024. For personal courage and heroism shown in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, Hryntsevych will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

The President also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Dmytro Fisher

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kharkiv
