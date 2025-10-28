Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million

The former home of singer Avril Lavigne in Malibu, USA, has been put up for sale for $14.5 million - almost double what it was two years ago, UNN reports with reference to Realtor.com.

"Singer Avril Lavigne's former Malibu mansion is back on the market just two years after she sold it to a new buyer. It's asking a whopping $14.5 million for the home, almost double what they paid for it in 2023," the publication states.

Lavigne, 41, purchased the cliffside estate in California in 2020 for $7.8 million. But just three years later, the "Complicated" hitmaker was ready to say goodbye to the picturesque abode and listed it for $12 million.

Although a buyer was found in just a few months, the singer suffered greatly from the deal - it closed at $8.3 million, significantly less than the original asking price.

Now, the new owner of the house is ready to try their luck and make a solid profit from the sale of the four-bedroom, 3,455-square-foot (321 sq m) property, located on a 30,000-square-foot (2787 sq m) lot with "incredible open ocean views," as stated in the listing.

While evidence of Lavigne's residency in this house has long since disappeared, the listing contains hints of the house's celebrity ownership, emphasizing the incredible privacy of the home.

