House designed by Hendrix's studio architect is listed for sale in Woodstock for $3.5 million

A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiers
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 10:00 AM
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 08:45 AM
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:47 PM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be
House designed by Hendrix's studio architect is listed for sale in Woodstock for $3.5 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1674 views

A unique mid-century modern residential complex, associated with Jimi Hendrix, is listed for sale in Woodstock, New York, for $3.5 million. The house, built in 1969 and designed by architect John Storyk, who also created Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios, is located on a 3.5-hectare plot.

House designed by Hendrix's studio architect is listed for sale in Woodstock for $3.5 million

A unique mid-century modern residential complex, associated with the iconic rocker Jimi Hendrix, is for sale in Woodstock, New York, USA, for $3.5 million, UNN reports with reference to Realtor.com.

Details

The house was built in 1969 by the renowned architect John Storyk, the same person who designed Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios.

Located on a picturesque 3.5-hectare plot and surrounded by beautiful trees, the complex is the embodiment of a private retreat in the historic Byrdcliffe Arts Colony, which hosts year-round artist residency programs.

In keeping with this tradition, the house itself was designed to foster creativity, and, like Hendrix's studio, was meticulously planned and equipped with impressive acoustics designed to enhance music and sound.

"The most impressive thing about this house is that it's not just boxes and rooms, like some mid-century homes; this house is a real adventure," said real estate agent Sharon Breslau of Creative Living.

"From the front door, you enter a sunken circular area that is incredibly connected to the outdoor space. This is a true mid-century home that I call a true 'world' of Woodstock," she added.

Known for designing audio and video production centers for A-list stars, including private studios for artists such as Whitney Houston and Bob Marley, Storyk became famous not only for his architectural precision but also for his unique method of combining natural harmony through the use of space and sound.

Glass walls allow the interior to be filled with sunlight, and the dramatically curved living room with a brick fireplace was designed to mimic the "sensory immersion typical of Storyk's concert halls."

Striking details that flow seamlessly into one another are present in the open plan: high ceilings, custom joinery, wooden walls, and built-in seating.

This "masterfully built" house was last sold in April 2021 for $2.9 million.

Since acquiring the property, the sellers have installed a Poggenpohl kitchen, designed to be both elegant and functional, in keeping with Storyk's vision for the workspace to flow seamlessly into the lounge area.

Breslau believes that the next buyer will be someone attracted by the authenticity of the house.

Hollywood star's historic estate listed for $11 million16.10.25, 12:24 • 4488 views

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldReal Estate
Musician
New York (state)
United States