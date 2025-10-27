House designed by Hendrix's studio architect is listed for sale in Woodstock for $3.5 million

A unique mid-century modern residential complex, associated with the iconic rocker Jimi Hendrix, is for sale in Woodstock, New York, USA, for $3.5 million, UNN reports with reference to Realtor.com.

Details

The house was built in 1969 by the renowned architect John Storyk, the same person who designed Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios.

Located on a picturesque 3.5-hectare plot and surrounded by beautiful trees, the complex is the embodiment of a private retreat in the historic Byrdcliffe Arts Colony, which hosts year-round artist residency programs.

In keeping with this tradition, the house itself was designed to foster creativity, and, like Hendrix's studio, was meticulously planned and equipped with impressive acoustics designed to enhance music and sound.

"The most impressive thing about this house is that it's not just boxes and rooms, like some mid-century homes; this house is a real adventure," said real estate agent Sharon Breslau of Creative Living.

"From the front door, you enter a sunken circular area that is incredibly connected to the outdoor space. This is a true mid-century home that I call a true 'world' of Woodstock," she added.

Known for designing audio and video production centers for A-list stars, including private studios for artists such as Whitney Houston and Bob Marley, Storyk became famous not only for his architectural precision but also for his unique method of combining natural harmony through the use of space and sound.

Glass walls allow the interior to be filled with sunlight, and the dramatically curved living room with a brick fireplace was designed to mimic the "sensory immersion typical of Storyk's concert halls."

Striking details that flow seamlessly into one another are present in the open plan: high ceilings, custom joinery, wooden walls, and built-in seating.

This "masterfully built" house was last sold in April 2021 for $2.9 million.

Since acquiring the property, the sellers have installed a Poggenpohl kitchen, designed to be both elegant and functional, in keeping with Storyk's vision for the workspace to flow seamlessly into the lounge area.

Breslau believes that the next buyer will be someone attracted by the authenticity of the house.

