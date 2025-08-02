Avoided occupation authorities for over 10 years: Ukraine returned 19-year-old girl

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
11:37 AM • 10158 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 47147 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 158889 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 145188 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 85814 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 90275 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 163362 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 73157 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157265 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153551 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 19678 views
Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the eastAugust 2, 05:07 AM • 10583 views
Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attackPhotoVideoAugust 2, 06:43 AM • 4670 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"07:35 AM • 49380 views
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded09:20 AM • 6940 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 158876 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 89479 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 145177 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 106603 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 163353 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 30080 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 70270 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 89316 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 165971 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 200465 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

Avoided occupation authorities for over 10 years: Ukraine returned 19-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Ukraine rescued a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory who refused to cooperate with the occupiers. She remotely completed a Ukrainian school and entered a Ukrainian university.

Avoided occupation authorities for over 10 years: Ukraine returned 19-year-old girl

Ukraine managed to rescue a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory, who spent almost 11 years under occupation. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The return took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. The girl consciously avoided any contact with the occupation authorities, refused to participate in events promoting pro-Russian ideology, remotely finished Ukrainian school, and enrolled in a Ukrainian higher education institution.

Grateful to Helping to Leave for assisting in the girl's rescue home. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all children back

- Yermak stated.

Recall

Ukraine managed to return three children from the temporarily occupied territory, as well as from the territory of the Russian Federation. This includes two teenagers aged 16 and 17, and an 8-year-old girl.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine