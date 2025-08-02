Avoided occupation authorities for over 10 years: Ukraine returned 19-year-old girl

Ukraine managed to rescue a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory, who spent almost 11 years under occupation. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The return took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. The girl consciously avoided any contact with the occupation authorities, refused to participate in events promoting pro-Russian ideology, remotely finished Ukrainian school, and enrolled in a Ukrainian higher education institution.

Grateful to Helping to Leave for assisting in the girl's rescue home. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all children back - Yermak stated.

Recall

Ukraine managed to return three children from the temporarily occupied territory, as well as from the territory of the Russian Federation. This includes two teenagers aged 16 and 17, and an 8-year-old girl.