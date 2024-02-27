Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military conducted 9 air strikes on Russian troops, hitting places of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as command posts.
Over the past day, Ukrainian defense aviation struck 9 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- 1 control point,
- 1 enemy UAV ground control station.
The Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk sectors remain the hottest spots in the frontline: Ukrainian General Staff26.02.24, 19:59 • 31598 views