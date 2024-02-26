$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42758 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167996 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99120 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280438 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240461 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159902 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372644 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk sectors remain the hottest spots in the frontline: Ukrainian General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31598 views

The General Staff reported that the most intense fighting took place at the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk directions, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks along the entire frontline over the past day.

The Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk sectors remain the hottest spots in the frontline: Ukrainian General Staff

79 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline over the last day. Our defenders repelled most of the attacks in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening summary, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 79 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 58 air strikes, fired 70 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Details

It is noted that in the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka and Tabaivka, and another 14 attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to drive our troops out of their positions.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region. There, the enemy also tried to break through the defense of our troops under the cover of air.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy attempts to improve their tactical position near Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks near Berdychiv, Orlivka, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy. In particular, our defenders withstood 15 attacks near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, defense forces repelled five enemy attacks near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhya  region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made four attempts to storm the positions of our troops.

Optional

According to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Monday, the defense aviation conducted nine strikes on enemy positions. Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners from missile and artillery units hit two areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a control center and a ground control station for Russian UAVs.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Dnieper
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
