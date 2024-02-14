Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reported that Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on Russian troops, hitting places of concentration of personnel, command posts and anti-aircraft missile systems, while missile forces hit places of concentration of personnel, artillery, air defense systems, command posts, ammunition and electronic warfare equipment.
Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control center, 3 areas of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- 4 areas of personnel concentration,
- 7 artillery pieces,
- 3 air defense systems,
- 3 control points,
- 2 ammunition depots,
- 1 means of electronic warfare of the enemy.
