Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control center, 3 areas of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

4 areas of personnel concentration,

7 artillery pieces,

3 air defense systems,

3 control points,

2 ammunition depots,

1 means of electronic warfare of the enemy.

