Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: We must end the war by reaching our borders, no other options are considered

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: We must end the war by reaching our borders, no other options are considered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26927 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukraine can end the war with Russia only by returning its borders, as other options are not being considered.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said that Ukraine can end the war with Russia only by reaching its own borders, no other options are being considered. He said this in an interview with the German ZDF, UNN reports.

"This is based on the fact that we have to end it with access to our borders. This is the first thing. Because no other options are being considered. Because we simply have no other way out. This means that everyone, the whole society, must unite around a common cause - victory. That is, everyone needs to "strain" because there is no help from the outside and we need to establish production right here in Ukraine," Syrsky said.

He added that Ukraine needs to increase production volumes because "we must rely on our own strength first and foremost.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statedthat Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength and spirit to defend their territory from Russian occupiers, but need constant support to do so.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

