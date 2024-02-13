Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: We must end the war by reaching our borders, no other options are considered

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said that Ukraine can end the war with Russia only by reaching its own borders, no other options are being considered. He said this in an interview with the German ZDF, UNN reports.

"This is based on the fact that we have to end it with access to our borders. This is the first thing. Because no other options are being considered. Because we simply have no other way out. This means that everyone, the whole society, must unite around a common cause - victory. That is, everyone needs to "strain" because there is no help from the outside and we need to establish production right here in Ukraine," Syrsky said.

He added that Ukraine needs to increase production volumes because "we must rely on our own strength first and foremost.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statedthat Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength and spirit to defend their territory from Russian occupiers, but need constant support to do so.