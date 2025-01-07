Average monthly hryvnia exchange rate moderately devalued by 1% in December - National Bank

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145360 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133893 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92674 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129327 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127997 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91025 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100893 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191028 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180271 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127997 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129327 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142537 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134195 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151406 views
Average monthly hryvnia exchange rate moderately devalued by 1% in December - National Bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23386 views

The average monthly hryvnia exchange rate depreciated by 1% in December due to increased budget expenditures and business operations. The NBU increased net foreign exchange sales to USD 5.3 billion to stabilize the market.

In December, the net demand for non-cash foreign currency increased significantly due to the growth of budget expenditures and business operations at the end of the year. The average monthly hryvnia exchange rate depreciated moderately by 1% in December. This is stated in the macroeconomic and monetary review of the NBU, UNN reports.

Details

"Taking into account the need to compensate for the increased structural deficit of the private sector (mainly due to seasonal factors), as well as to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market, the NBU increased the volume of net sales of foreign currency (up to USD 5.3 billion). At the same time, the average monthly hryvnia exchange rate depreciated moderately (by 1.0%) in December, given the increased demand for foreign currency," the NBU said.

The NBU emphasized that net demand in the cash market remained at the level of the previous month, and the difference between the cash and official exchange rates in December was about 1%.

Image

In addition, the NBU emphasized the need to tighten the interest rate to reverse the inflation trend and bring inflation to the 5% target on the policy horizon, which will help maintain control over inflation expectations and support real yields on hryvnia instruments.

"This will fuel interest in term hryvnia savings, and, accordingly, will help reduce pressure on the exchange rate and prices as temporary pro-inflationary factors wear off," the NBU added.

Image

Recall

The number of new vacancies and resumes decreased in December primarily due to the seasonal factor, but their growth accelerated year-on-year. In addition, wages continue to rise due to the lack of labor in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

