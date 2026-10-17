Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine

Automatic extensions of mobilization deferments have begun in Ukraine. This may affect more than 90% of current deferments. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on October 17, UNN reports.

Details

"Automatic extensions of mobilization deferments have begun. More than 90% of current deferments may be extended automatically—without repeat applications or visits to government institutions. The grounds for extending deferments are being verified according to uniform rules based on data from state registers. After that, users will be able to see in Reserve+ whether the deferment has been extended and for what period," the ministry said in a post.

According to the available information, automatic extensions will continue until October 30. Deferments will be updated gradually, so notifications will not arrive for everyone at the same time.Automatic extension is available for 22 categories of citizens. For this, the grounds for the deferment must remain valid and be confirmed by data from state registers.

Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted

How can you find out the result?

"You will receive a notification in Reserve+ in any case—both if the deferment is extended automatically and if it is not. If you have not received a notification yet, wait for the verification result. After the extension is successfully completed, update your electronic military registration document and check the new validity period," the post says.

The ministry also said that the absence of an automatic extension of a deferment does not necessarily mean that a person has lost the right to a deferment.

"This does not necessarily mean that the right to a deferment has been lost. The reason may be missing or outdated data in state registers. Check the data and update it if necessary. After that, you can submit a new request through Reserve+ if your category is available for online processing, or visit a CNAP with the relevant documents. The current deferment remains valid until its expiration date," the post says.

Reminder

The Office of the Military Ombudsman prepared legislative proposals that provide for stricter requirements for obtaining a mobilization deferment for parents of children with disabilities, husbands and wives, and other relatives of people with disabilities.