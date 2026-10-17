$44.8950.31
ukenru
11:13 AM • 330 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 2574 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
10:50 AM • 2850 views
Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine
09:46 AM • 8058 views
Zelenskyy reacted to decision on Lindsey Graham’s law “in America” amid Russia’s attempts to cause blackout
07:52 AM • 15988 views
FPU Chairman Byzov warns of risks to workers’ rights in the occupational safety law
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 20968 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
06:59 AM • 13657 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 10 regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy
06:00 AM • 16032 views
Ukraine waits confirmation from Pentagon and SpaceX regarding restoration of Starshield
05:39 AM • 15808 views
Russia attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones with up to 10% jet-powered - how many destroyed
October 17, 04:29 AM • 18768 views
Russian night attacks on Ukrainian regions: one person killed in Kherson, dozens injured, and infrastructure damagedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
86%
751mm
Popular news
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 14556 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 13622 views
Vinnytsia was left without electricity after a Russian attackOctober 17, 04:51 AM • 9846 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 19270 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 7128 views
Publications
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 2572 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 20968 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 19371 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 50033 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 45666 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokesperson08:12 AM • 7300 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 13701 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 14636 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 15078 views
Tom Cruise accused of trying to recruit Jim Carrey into ScientologyOctober 17, 12:06 AM • 23308 views
Actual
Starlink
The Times
Shahed-136
Heating
Cruise missile

Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2852 views

Automatic extensions of deferments for 22 categories of citizens will continue until October 30. The result will appear in Reserve+ after the registers are checked.

Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine

Automatic extensions of mobilization deferments have begun in Ukraine. This may affect more than 90% of current deferments. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on October 17, UNN reports.

Details

"Automatic extensions of mobilization deferments have begun. More than 90% of current deferments may be extended automatically—without repeat applications or visits to government institutions. The grounds for extending deferments are being verified according to uniform rules based on data from state registers. After that, users will be able to see in Reserve+ whether the deferment has been extended and for what period," the ministry said in a post.

According to the available information, automatic extensions will continue until October 30. Deferments will be updated gradually, so notifications will not arrive for everyone at the same time.Automatic extension is available for 22 categories of citizens. For this, the grounds for the deferment must remain valid and be confirmed by data from state registers.

Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted16.10.26, 16:30 • 50035 views

How can you find out the result?

"You will receive a notification in Reserve+ in any case—both if the deferment is extended automatically and if it is not. If you have not received a notification yet, wait for the verification result. After the extension is successfully completed, update your electronic military registration document and check the new validity period," the post says.

The ministry also said that the absence of an automatic extension of a deferment does not necessarily mean that a person has lost the right to a deferment.

"This does not necessarily mean that the right to a deferment has been lost. The reason may be missing or outdated data in state registers. Check the data and update it if necessary. After that, you can submit a new request through Reserve+ if your category is available for online processing, or visit a CNAP with the relevant documents. The current deferment remains valid until its expiration date," the post says.

Reminder

The Office of the Military Ombudsman prepared legislative proposals that provide for stricter requirements for obtaining a mobilization deferment for parents of children with disabilities, husbands and wives, and other relatives of people with disabilities.  

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine