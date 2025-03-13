Authorized officer of Berdyansk Correctional Colony detained for torturing prisoners - SBI
Kyiv • UNN
SBI detained an authorized officer of the Berdyansk colony for systematic torture of prisoners during 2016-2020. He is suspected of participating in a criminal organization.
The operative of the "Berdiansk Correctional Colony (No. 77)", who participated in the systematic torture of prisoners, was detained and notified of suspicion.
This is reported by the SBI, writes UNN.
Details
SBI employees detained and notified of suspicion the operative of the "Berdiansk Correctional Colony (No. 77)", who participated in the systematic torture of prisoners
According to the information, extortion and torture in the colony were carried out during 2016-2020. The management of the institution introduced a whole procedure of torturing prisoners and extorting money from them and their relatives.
From the moment of arrival at the colony, each of the convicts underwent a rigid reception procedure, during which sophisticated types of torture, physical and psychological pressure were applied to them, the main purpose of which was to break the will of the person and force them to unquestioningly carry out any instructions
Then, as reported, the convict fell into the hands of other convicts, pre-selected by the administration of the institution, who agreed to participate in the criminal organization and were identified as perpetrators of illegal actions. During the first 14 days in quarantine, new convicts were subjected to numerous brutal tortures.
They were beaten with a plastic or wooden stick on the feet, with fists in the area of the vertebrae of the neck, arms twisted behind the back, beaten with a stick on the gluteal area, fingers were beaten off with a plastic or wooden stick, fungal infections were introduced under the nails with a contaminated sewing needle
In addition, binding or immobilization of a person for a long time, long-term standing in one position for several hours, squatting more than 500 times or more, groundless floor washing throughout the whole daylight day, etc. were used.
The SBI reports that in between tortures, the victims were offered to call their relatives and ask them to transfer money to a specially designated card, the amount of which ranged from one to 100 thousand hryvnias.
Thus, the relatives of the convicts were forced to comply with the demands of the torturers.
The collected funds were sent monthly to the penitentiary institution in parcels for specifically identified convicts, then seized from them and transferred to the heads of the criminal organization
Currently, the detained operative has been notified of suspicion of participating in a criminal organization and torture under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
In particular, the sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.
