Authorized officer of Berdyansk Correctional Colony detained for torturing prisoners - SBI

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
Authorized officer of Berdyansk Correctional Colony detained for torturing prisoners - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12934 views

SBI detained an authorized officer of the Berdyansk colony for systematic torture of prisoners during 2016-2020. He is suspected of participating in a criminal organization.

Authorized officer of Berdyansk Correctional Colony detained for torturing prisoners - SBI

The operative of the "Berdiansk Correctional Colony (No. 77)", who participated in the systematic torture of prisoners, was detained and notified of suspicion.

This is reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details 

SBI employees detained and notified of suspicion the operative of the "Berdiansk Correctional Colony (No. 77)", who participated in the systematic torture of prisoners

- the statement reads. 

According to the information, extortion and torture in the colony were carried out during 2016-2020. The management of the institution introduced a whole procedure of torturing prisoners and extorting money from them and their relatives.

From the moment of arrival at the colony, each of the convicts underwent a rigid reception procedure, during which sophisticated types of torture, physical and psychological pressure were applied to them, the main purpose of which was to break the will of the person and force them to unquestioningly carry out any instructions

- reports the SBI.

Then, as reported, the convict fell into the hands of other convicts, pre-selected by the administration of the institution, who agreed to participate in the criminal organization and were identified as perpetrators of illegal actions. During the first 14 days in quarantine, new convicts were subjected to numerous brutal tortures.

In Odesa, for $16,000, a serviceman was 'stamping' fake diagnoses for draft evaders from a psychiatric hospital10.03.25, 23:02 • 28482 views

They were beaten with a plastic or wooden stick on the feet, with fists in the area of the vertebrae of the neck, arms twisted behind the back, beaten with a stick on the gluteal area, fingers were beaten off with a plastic or wooden stick, fungal infections were introduced under the nails with a contaminated sewing needle

- the statement reads. 

In addition, binding or immobilization of a person for a long time, long-term standing in one position for several hours, squatting more than 500 times or more, groundless floor washing throughout the whole daylight day, etc. were used.

The SBI reports that in between tortures, the victims were offered to call their relatives and ask them to transfer money to a specially designated card, the amount of which ranged from one to 100 thousand hryvnias.

Thus, the relatives of the convicts were forced to comply with the demands of the torturers.

The collected funds were sent monthly to the penitentiary institution in parcels for specifically identified convicts, then seized from them and transferred to the heads of the criminal organization

- the statement reads.

Currently, the detained operative has been notified of suspicion of participating in a criminal organization and torture under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

In particular, the sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Illegally arranged combat payments of over 7 million UAH: a commander of a military unit from Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion10.03.25, 13:31 • 11982 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
