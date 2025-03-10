Illegally arranged combat payments of over 7 million UAH: a commander of a military unit from Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The commander of a military unit in Kyiv region illegally accrued 7.1 million UAH in combat payments to subordinates. The funds were received by military personnel who did not participate in combat actions and did not perform special tasks.
Law enforcement officials reported suspicion against the commander of a military unit from Kyiv region, who illegally arranged combat payments totaling over 7 million UAH. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), writes UNN.
DBR employees reported suspicion against the commander of one of the military units in Kyiv region, who allowed unfounded accrual of almost 7 million UAH in combat bonuses to subordinates.
From February to October 2023, the official negligently approached his duties and did not verify the grounds for the accrual of combat payments. He arranged a multi-million reward for subordinates who did not directly participate in combat actions and did not perform special or combat tasks.
As a result of such actions by the official, the state suffered losses totaling over 7.1 million UAH.
Collected "tribute" for UAH 1 million from subordinates: military unit official detained24.02.25, 12:23 • 91152 views