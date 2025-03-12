Austria suspends family reunification program for refugees due to migration crisis
The Austrian government has officially suspended the family reunification program for refugees due to the large influx of migrants and public concern. This decision was made to address the migration crisis in the country.
The new Austrian government is trying to address widespread concerns about immigration that have fueled support for the country's far right.
On Wednesday, the Austrian government officially agreed to a pause in family reunification for refugees.
Austria and its systems have limits to their ability to accept (people). Due to the huge influx of people, these systems are already operating at full capacity or have already exceeded their limits
The new Austrian government is trying to solve the problem of immigration, which is causing widespread concern and contributing to the growth of support for the far right.
Concerns about immigration in Austria have been heightened by the consequences of recent security incidents involving Islamist extremism, including a knife attack last month suspected to have been carried out by a Syrian asylum seeker who killed a 14-year-old boy.
Citing the European Union's emergency provisions regarding national security, the three-party coalition said it was temporarily freezing all further rights of family members of people granted asylum in Austria.
Christian Stocker took office earlier this month after the longest government formation negotiations in Austria's post-war history. This followed the victory of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) in the parliamentary elections in September.
The FPO received about 29% of the vote but was unable to agree on the creation of a ruling coalition, which opened the door for the OVP to rule with the center-left Social Democrats (SPO) and the liberal Neos party.
