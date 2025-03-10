The Head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry will visit Kyiv: what are the plans for the visit
Kyiv • UNN
Beate Meinl-Reisinger will meet with her Ukrainian counterpart and visit the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. The minister confirmed support for Ukraine and will discuss security issues in the context of current geopolitical challenges.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger will visit Ukraine on Friday. In Kyiv, she plans to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiga and visit the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt", which was hit by a missile last year, reports UNN citing MeinBezirk.
Details
According to the publication, this will be the second trip of the Austrian Foreign Minister abroad since taking office. Just on Wednesday, Meinl-Reisinger confirmed Austria's full commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine during a phone call with her Ukrainian counterpart. "Austria stands in solidarity with Ukraine," the foreign minister stated during her first foreign trip to Brussels on Thursday. Business and humanitarian organization representatives will also gather for a reception at the Austrian embassy.
In an interview with the media, Meinl-Reisinger made it clear that Ukraine's security cannot be a subject of negotiations at the expense of its citizens and that the future of Europe can only be secured through active and confident actions of the continent. Considering the current geopolitical challenges, which are further exacerbated by the cessation of military aid and intelligence data from the U.S., the minister insisted on a just and sustainable peace.
