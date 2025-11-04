ukenru
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Australia's economy has sharply weakened – Reserve Bank warns of growing risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, acknowledging that economic activity is weakening and private demand and the labor market are under pressure. The threat of stagnation remains real, despite inflation falling from post-pandemic highs.

Australia's economy has sharply weakened – Reserve Bank warns of growing risks

Australia's economy, which until recently showed signs of stabilization after the pandemic, suddenly found itself in a precarious position, despite attempts by the authorities to keep growth and inflation under control. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the benchmark interest rate unchanged, acknowledging that economic activity is weakening and private demand and the labor market are under pressure.

Some inflationary pressures may remain in the economy

– stated the RBA Board of Directors.

Although inflation has fallen from post-pandemic highs, the threat of stagnation remains real. Housing prices are rising again, but consumer confidence is at a low, and unemployment, officially at 4.5%, hides a trend of declining employment.

Female service members allege sexual assault: Class action lawsuit filed against Australian army and government24.10.25, 15:13 • 3175 views

RBA Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged that monetary policy is "quite close to neutral," meaning it neither stimulates nor restricts the economy. At the same time, she left the door open for further easing if the situation becomes riskier.

Analysts note that after decades of stable growth that made Australia one of the most successful examples of a developed economy, the country is now facing the danger of a recession caused by high household spending, weak demand, and instability in the labor market.

The former "golden years" of economic boom are in the past, and to regain development momentum, the country will have to look for new growth drivers – particularly in technology, exports, and energy sector reform.

US and Australia sign rare earth minerals agreement21.10.25, 03:26 • 4530 views

Stepan Haftko

