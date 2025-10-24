Female service members allege sexual abuse: Class action lawsuit filed against Australian army and government

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1452 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4218 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7556 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19360 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35485 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53453 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25040 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19270 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21675 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31498 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
92%
741mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1432 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12137 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13255 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53439 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54572 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 282 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17017 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31939 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28480 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32517 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Facebook

Female service members allege sexual abuse: Class action lawsuit filed against Australian army and government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

Female service members of the Australian Defence Force have filed a class action lawsuit in the Federal Court in Sydney, alleging gender and sexual abuse, harassment, and systemic discrimination. The lawsuit covers the period from November 2003 to May 2025, and thousands of affected women are expected to join.

Female service members allege sexual abuse: Class action lawsuit filed against Australian army and government

Female service members of the Australian Armed Forces filed a class-action lawsuit on Friday, alleging gender and sexual violence, widespread harassment, and systemic discrimination.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Several former and current female soldiers of the Australian armed forces have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging gender and sexual violence, widespread harassment, and systemic discrimination.

The plaintiffs accuse the Australian Army, Navy, and Air Force of systemic abuse and cover-ups over decades.

The process officially began in the Federal Court in Sydney, and observers are already calling it a "precedent-setting lawsuit" against the Australian government on behalf of all female service members who suffered violence between November 2003 and May 2025.

The case is being handled by the law firm JGA Saddler in Brisbane, which expects thousands of affected women to join.

Recall

In Ukraine, 1119 reports of sexual violence as a result of Russian aggression have been recorded, 750 of which were from men. Assistance has already been approved for 616 victims within the framework of the pilot project of interim reparations.

Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interception24.10.25, 12:56 • 21818 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Australia