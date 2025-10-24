Female service members allege sexual abuse: Class action lawsuit filed against Australian army and government
Female service members of the Australian Defence Force have filed a class action lawsuit in the Federal Court in Sydney, alleging gender and sexual abuse, harassment, and systemic discrimination. The lawsuit covers the period from November 2003 to May 2025, and thousands of affected women are expected to join.
Female service members of the Australian Armed Forces filed a class-action lawsuit on Friday, alleging gender and sexual violence, widespread harassment, and systemic discrimination.
Several former and current female soldiers of the Australian armed forces have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging gender and sexual violence, widespread harassment, and systemic discrimination.
The plaintiffs accuse the Australian Army, Navy, and Air Force of systemic abuse and cover-ups over decades.
The process officially began in the Federal Court in Sydney, and observers are already calling it a "precedent-setting lawsuit" against the Australian government on behalf of all female service members who suffered violence between November 2003 and May 2025.
The case is being handled by the law firm JGA Saddler in Brisbane, which expects thousands of affected women to join.
