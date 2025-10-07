Audit instead of fines: Parliament supports state supervision reform

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading as a basis the draft law (No. 14030) on reforming the system of state supervision (control) with a transition to a risk-oriented, preventive approach, which introduces auditing as an alternative to sanctions, the Verkhovna Rada reported, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that it proposes to radically change the system of state supervision (control) in Ukraine - from punitive to partnership.

"The main idea of the bill is that inspections should cease to be an instrument of pressure on business and turn into an instrument of assistance, prevention and development," the parliament said.

The document, as noted, introduces auditing as an alternative to sanctions. "If violations are found during the audit, the enterprise will have the opportunity to correct them without fines. This is a new logic - the state does not punish immediately, but gives a chance to correct itself," the report says.

At the same time, supervisory bodies, as noted, are obliged to conduct training events for businesses, explain risks and prevent errors.

The bill also provides for other important innovations:

creation of public councils under controlling bodies;

unification of decision appeal procedures;

reduction of the number of inspections for enterprises with a low level of risk, especially if liability is insured.

It is expected that after the adoption of the document, the number of scheduled inspections will decrease by 30%, and the time for business to respond to comments will be halved. This, as indicated, should reduce administrative pressure and improve the investment climate.

Draft law No. 14030, as reported, is part of the European integration package of the Ukraine Facility and corresponds to European approaches to risk-oriented control - when the main goal of the state is not to punish, but to support.

