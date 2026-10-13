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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Attorney Yevhen Hrushovets has joined the Selection Commission for the selection process for the SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Attorney Yevhen Hrushovets has become a member of the commission for selecting the leadership of the SAPO. His candidacy was put forward by the Council of Prosecutors following the resignation of Oleksii Shevchuk.

Attorney Yevhen Hrushovets has joined the Selection Commission for the selection process for the SAPO

On October 12, 2026, Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi signed an order appointing Yevhen Hrushovets as a member of the Competition Commission for organizing and conducting the competition for vacant administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports, citing a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office. 

On October 9, 2026, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine adopted a decision to submit Yevhen Hrushovets's candidacy to the Acting Prosecutor General for membership in the Competition Commission.

"The need to appoint a new commission member arose after the early termination of the powers of one of the commission members. The relevant order was issued on September 4, 2026, based on a proposal from the Competition Commission (this concerned the early termination of the powers of commission member and lawyer Oleksii Shevchuk — ed.)," the PGO reported.

After that, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine announced a selection process for a candidate, determined the procedure for submitting documents, and, following the selection, submitted Yevhen Hrushovets's candidacy.

For reference

Yevhen Hrushovets is a lawyer specializing in criminal and anti-corruption law practices.

His clients have included former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili and Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi, in whose case the High Anti-Corruption Court recently approved a plea agreement with the former Acting Head of the Presidential Administration in the case involving seized petroleum products. Under the terms of the agreement, UAH 1.1 billion will be directed to the state budget and the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In addition, Hrushovets's public biography states that he took part in defending Ukraine after February 2022, in particular, participating in the operation to liberate Zmiinyi Island. 

Also, as a human rights lawyer, he represents the interests of the families of those killed in the crash of the MAU aircraft in Iran in 2020, as well as the interests of victims of the large-scale "B2B Jewelry" financial pyramid. 

Office of the Prosecutor General explained how the Competition Commission for the selection of SAP leadership was formed and when it will start operating29.01.26, 14:10 • 3399 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

Politics
State budget
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ukraine
Iran
Mikheil Saakashvili