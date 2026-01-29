Office of the Prosecutor General explained how the Competition Commission for the selection of SAP leadership was formed and when it will start operating

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified how the Competition Commission, which selects candidates for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, was formed, and within what powers the prosecutor's office acted in this process, UNN reports with reference to the OPG's statement.

How the selection began

The OPG reminded that on November 28, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine officially announced the start of the selection of individuals to the Competition Commission.

The announcement was open and published on the official website of the Council of Prosecutors.

The day before, on November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine approved detailed recommendations for candidates. They clearly defined:

who can be a member of the Competition Commission;

who is not entitled to do so;

list of required documents;

deadlines for their submission.

All this information was open and accessible to all interested parties.

Who submitted documents

Within the period specified by law, four people submitted documents: three employees of prosecutor's offices and one lawyer.

"No other applications or candidacies were received. No public figure or expert submitted documents to participate in the selection," the OPG reported.

Decision of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine

On December 9, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine reviewed the submitted documents and proposed to the Prosecutor General to include three employees of prosecutor's offices in the Competition Commission.

The OPG reported that subsequently one of these candidates voluntarily withdrew from participation, submitting a corresponding application.

"In this regard, on December 18, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine informed the Prosecutor General that it could only propose two candidates, and this was not enough to form a full-fledged Competition Commission," the OPG's statement reads.

Why the Prosecutor General appointed the third member of the Commission

The law obliges to ensure the formation of the Competition Commission within the specified deadlines.

In a situation where there are not enough proposed candidates, the Prosecutor General has an obligation to ensure the possibility of the Commission's work so that the competition is not disrupted.

"Since there were no other candidates, the Prosecutor General appointed lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk, the fourth participant who took part in the selection, as a member of the Competition Commission.

At the same time, the law does not provide for a separate procedure for assessing the integrity of the members of the Competition Commission and does not establish a different procedure for their appointment in case of a shortage of candidates than the one that was applied," the OPG's statement emphasizes.

The National Bar Association called for preventing external pressure on the work of the commission for selecting the deputy head of the SAPO

Can the Prosecutor General change the composition of the Competition Commission

The law clearly states that the Prosecutor General does not have the authority to arbitrarily change the composition of the Competition Commission.

The powers of a member of the Competition Commission may be terminated prematurely exclusively in six cases:

submission of a statement of withdrawal by the person;

inability to participate in the commission's work due to health for more than one month;

submission of a corresponding proposal by the Competition Commission itself in cases provided for by its regulations;

entry into force of a guilty verdict of the court;

recognition of a person as incapacitated or missing;

death.

The OPG's statement emphasizes that only if one of these grounds exists does the Prosecutor General have the right to decide on replacing a member of the Competition Commission. As of today, there are no such grounds.

When will the Competition Commission be able to start its work

The Competition Commission can only work after the full composition is formed, the OPG emphasizes.

Currently, the Commission is not yet authorized, as three candidates from international and foreign organizations, who must be proposed in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, have not been determined.

The OPG also emphasized that "different assessments of the professional activity or reputation of certain individuals may exist in the public space. At the same time, the decision on the formation of the Competition Commission is made exclusively on the basis of legal requirements, and not public assessments or media interpretations."

The International Criminal Bar Association supported the election of lawyer Shevchuk to the competition commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO