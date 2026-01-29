$42.770.19
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 1768 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 2408 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 9962 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 20375 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 8876 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12259 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17225 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 24054 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 31040 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
Office of the Prosecutor General explained how the Competition Commission for the selection of SAP leadership was formed and when it will start operating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General explained the process of forming the Competition Commission for the selection of candidates for administrative positions in the SAP. Four candidates were submitted, from which the Prosecutor General chose the third member due to a lack of candidates.

Office of the Prosecutor General explained how the Competition Commission for the selection of SAP leadership was formed and when it will start operating

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified how the Competition Commission, which selects candidates for administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, was formed, and within what powers the prosecutor's office acted in this process, UNN reports with reference to the OPG's statement.

How the selection began

The OPG reminded that on November 28, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine officially announced the start of the selection of individuals to the Competition Commission.

The announcement was open and published on the official website of the Council of Prosecutors.

The day before, on November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine approved detailed recommendations for candidates. They clearly defined:

  • who can be a member of the Competition Commission;
    • who is not entitled to do so;
      • list of required documents;
        • deadlines for their submission.

          All this information was open and accessible to all interested parties.

          Who submitted documents

          Within the period specified by law, four people submitted documents: three employees of prosecutor's offices and one lawyer.

          "No other applications or candidacies were received. No public figure or expert submitted documents to participate in the selection," the OPG reported.

          Decision of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine

          On December 9, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine reviewed the submitted documents and proposed to the Prosecutor General to include three employees of prosecutor's offices in the Competition Commission.

          The OPG reported that subsequently one of these candidates voluntarily withdrew from participation, submitting a corresponding application.

          "In this regard, on December 18, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine informed the Prosecutor General that it could only propose two candidates, and this was not enough to form a full-fledged Competition Commission," the OPG's statement reads.

          Why the Prosecutor General appointed the third member of the Commission

          The law obliges to ensure the formation of the Competition Commission within the specified deadlines.

          In a situation where there are not enough proposed candidates, the Prosecutor General has an obligation to ensure the possibility of the Commission's work so that the competition is not disrupted.

          "Since there were no other candidates, the Prosecutor General appointed lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk, the fourth participant who took part in the selection, as a member of the Competition Commission.

          At the same time, the law does not provide for a separate procedure for assessing the integrity of the members of the Competition Commission and does not establish a different procedure for their appointment in case of a shortage of candidates than the one that was applied," the OPG's statement emphasizes.

           

          The National Bar Association called for preventing external pressure on the work of the commission for selecting the deputy head of the SAPO23.01.26, 12:53 • 2831 view

          Can the Prosecutor General change the composition of the Competition Commission

          The law clearly states that the Prosecutor General does not have the authority to arbitrarily change the composition of the Competition Commission.

          The powers of a member of the Competition Commission may be terminated prematurely exclusively in six cases:

          • submission of a statement of withdrawal by the person;
            • inability to participate in the commission's work due to health for more than one month;
              • submission of a corresponding proposal by the Competition Commission itself in cases provided for by its regulations;
                • entry into force of a guilty verdict of the court;
                  • recognition of a person as incapacitated or missing;
                    • death.

                      The OPG's statement emphasizes that only if one of these grounds exists does the Prosecutor General have the right to decide on replacing a member of the Competition Commission. As of today, there are no such grounds.

                      When will the Competition Commission be able to start its work

                      The Competition Commission can only work after the full composition is formed, the OPG emphasizes.

                      Currently, the Commission is not yet authorized, as three candidates from international and foreign organizations, who must be proposed in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, have not been determined.

                      Add

                      The OPG also emphasized that "different assessments of the professional activity or reputation of certain individuals may exist in the public space. At the same time, the decision on the formation of the Competition Commission is made exclusively on the basis of legal requirements, and not public assessments or media interpretations."

                      The International Criminal Bar Association supported the election of lawyer Shevchuk to the competition commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO22.01.26, 15:49 • 3940 views

                      Lilia Podolyak

                      Politics
                      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                      Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
                      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
                      Ukraine