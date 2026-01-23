$43.170.01
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 34343 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 22413 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 23564 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 23289 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 24700 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 48646 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 59728 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 41190 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33846 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
The National Bar Association called for preventing external pressure on the work of the commission for selecting the deputy head of the SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The National Bar Association of Ukraine called for ensuring no pressure on the self-governing bodies of the prosecutor's office and the Prosecutor General. This is necessary for the independent, transparent, and impartial work of the competition commission for selecting the deputy head of the SAPO.

The National Bar Association called for preventing external pressure on the work of the commission for selecting the deputy head of the SAPO

The National Bar Association of Ukraine called for ensuring the impossibility of any external pressure on the self-governing bodies of the prosecutor's office and the Prosecutor General, so that the activities of the competition commission for the selection of the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office would be independent, transparent and impartial, writes UNN.

The commission included lawyer, head of the NAUU Committee on Lobbying and spokesman for the National Bar Association of Ukraine Oleksiy Shevchuk.

"The involvement of the head of the NAUU Committee in the process of selecting the leadership of the SAP emphasizes the importance of the professional expertise of the legal community in matters of building an anti-corruption vertical, even in cases where the appointment is made under the quota of the prosecutor's office.

At the same time, the National Bar Association of Ukraine, as the only professional organization uniting the bar of Ukraine, emphasizes: any pressure on lawyers, as well as their identification with clients, is unacceptable and contradicts the basic guarantees of the right to defense," the NAUU stated, in the context of critical statements against Shevchuk appearing in the media.

The NAUU welcomed the decision of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General to appoint the speaker of the National Bar Association of Ukraine to the competition commission authorized to select candidates from among prosecutors for vacant administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"At the same time, the NAUU emphasizes that any media attacks, smear campaigns and dissemination of false information about candidates are unacceptable, undermine trust in competitive procedures and contradict the democratic principles of civil society.

The National Bar Association of Ukraine calls for ensuring the impossibility of any external pressure on the self-governing bodies of the prosecutor's office and the Prosecutor General, so that the activities of the competition commission are independent, transparent and impartial," the Association's statement reads.

The International Criminal Bar Association supported the election of lawyer Shevchuk to the competition commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO22.01.26, 15:49 • 2556 views

Recall

On November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine (CPU) announced the start of the formation of the Competition Commission, which will hold an open competition for the position of Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). All interested parties could submit their candidacies by December 4. After the selection of candidates for commission members, their list is submitted by the Council of Prosecutors for approval by the Prosecutor General.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office