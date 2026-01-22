$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The International Criminal Bar Association supported the election of lawyer Shevchuk to the competition commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The International Criminal Bar Association (ICBA) welcomed the inclusion of lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk in the commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO. The ICBA considers this an important guarantee of transparency and public trust in the competitive procedures.

The International Criminal Bar Association supported the election of lawyer Shevchuk to the competition commission for the selection of the Deputy Head of the SAPO

The International Criminal Bar Association (ICBA) welcomed the inclusion of lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk in the commission for the election of the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports with reference to the organization's statement.

The International Criminal Bar Association (ICBA) extended its congratulations to the Ukrainian legal professional community on the inclusion of Oleksiy Shevchuk, spokesperson for the National Bar Association of Ukraine (NBAU), in the competition commission responsible for selecting the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

- the statement reads.

The ICBA noted that the participation of a representative of the Ukrainian bar in such a commission is an important guarantee of institutional balance, transparency, and public trust in the integrity of competitive appointment procedures within the anti-corruption system. According to the Association, decisions that form the top leadership in key prosecutorial institutions must be based on broad, professional representation and a clear commitment to due process.

The ICBA also emphasized that the Prosecutor General's decision to include the NBAU spokesperson in the relevant commission is prudent and consistent with the standards of democratic governance.

Ensuring proper representation of all key legal institutions and professional organizations helps protect the independence of selection processes, reduces the risk of undue influence, and supports impartial, merit-based outcomes.

- the ICBA believes.

The Association emphasized that meaningful engagement of the professional legal community enhances accountability and strengthens the foundations of the rule of law necessary for the effective functioning of SAPO and Ukraine's broader anti-corruption architecture.

Recall

Lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk rejected information that his appointment to the commission for the election of the deputy head of SAPO took place outside the relevant competitive selection.

I inform you that as a spokesperson for the National Bar Association of Ukraine and a lawyer, I passed the competitive selection in the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and was elected and recommended for the position of one of the members of the competition commission, which is to select the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

- Shevchuk said.

Let's add

On November 27, 2025, the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine (CPU) announced the start of forming a Competition Commission, which will conduct an open competition for the position of Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). All interested parties could submit their candidacies by December 4. After selecting candidates for commission members, their list is submitted by the Council of Prosecutors for approval to the Prosecutor General.

Yevhen Tsarenko

