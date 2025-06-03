$41.620.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attempts by Russia to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the occupation are technically impossible: Sybiha spoke with the Director General of the IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Andriy Sybiha discussed with Rafael Grossi the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the important role of the IAEA. Ukraine insists on returning the Zaporizhzhia NPP under its control in accordance with international standards.

Attempts by Russia to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the occupation are technically impossible: Sybiha spoke with the Director General of the IAEA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, discussed with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia and the important role of the IAEA in ensuring nuclear safety, reports UNN.

... had a detailed conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia and the important role of the IAEA in ensuring nuclear safety 

- Sybiha said.

According to him, the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains a Ukrainian facility and must be returned to Ukrainian control in accordance with international nuclear safety standards.

The situation with the power supply to the ZNPP remains extremely unstable - IAEA Director General30.05.25, 15:10 • 3410 views

Together with the IAEA, we have confirmed that any attempts by Russia to restart it during the occupation are technically infeasible and extremely dangerous. We also discussed the IAEA's participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 and future joint steps aimed at further developing Ukraine's nuclear energy sector.

 - Sybiha summarized.

IAEA does not agree with Greenpeace report on Russian preparations to launch ZNPP - Grossi03.06.25, 12:39 • 2088 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
