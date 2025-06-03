Attempts by Russia to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the occupation are technically impossible: Sybiha spoke with the Director General of the IAEA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, discussed with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia and the important role of the IAEA in ensuring nuclear safety, reports UNN.

... had a detailed conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the functioning of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russia and the important role of the IAEA in ensuring nuclear safety - Sybiha said.

According to him, the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains a Ukrainian facility and must be returned to Ukrainian control in accordance with international nuclear safety standards.

Together with the IAEA, we have confirmed that any attempts by Russia to restart it during the occupation are technically infeasible and extremely dangerous. We also discussed the IAEA's participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 and future joint steps aimed at further developing Ukraine's nuclear energy sector. - Sybiha summarized.

