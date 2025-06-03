IAEA does not agree with Greenpeace report on Russian preparations to launch ZNPP - Grossi

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that in the issue of safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Agency cooperates with both the Ukrainian side and the Russians who control the ZNPP. At the same time, he said during a briefing that he did not agree with the Greenpeace report, which says that the Russians are preparing to launch the plant, reports UNN.

Details

There are two different aspects to this issue. The first aspect concerns the security situation at the plant, as well as the possibility of restarting the plant. We are working in this direction, actively cooperating with the Ukrainian side and with the Russian side, because they are now in control of the plant. Therefore, we are trying to cooperate, to conduct a dialogue with everyone concerned by this situation. - Grossi answered a question from a UNN journalist about the Greenpeace report on the IAEA's ability to resist the illegal actions of Rosatom at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Grossi added that the IAEA does not agree with the Greenpeace report on preparatory work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. At the same time, he suggested that some processes are taking place there.

Regarding the second aspect, namely what was stated in the Greenpeace report, we have satellite images of this region and we do not agree with what is reported in this report, namely that there is active preparatory work, construction. Something is happening there, but we do not agree with the conclusions of the report. - Grossi noted.

Grossi also added that the most important thing for the IAEA is to comply with safety conditions for the launch of the ZNPP and stressed that these conditions have not yet been met.

I remind you that from the IAEA's point of view, these are the safety conditions that must be met in the event of a restart of the plant's power units. And such conditions have not been met yet. - summed up the head of the IAEA.

Greenpeace report: what is it about?

Greenpeace previously reported that a satellite analysis it conducted revealed the construction of a new high-voltage power line for the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. It is noted that the visual identification of these facilities confirms Rosatom's intention to restart nuclear reactors at the ZNPP.

Addition

Energoatom reported that the spread of rumors about the launch of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is an attempt to legitimize the presence of the Russian administration at the plant.