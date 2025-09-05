Attempted knife attack by a student at school: the boy's mother arrived at the scene

Law enforcement officers have classified the attempt by a 15-year-old student in Zakarpattia to bring a knife to school and attack students as preparation for committing a terrorist act and illegal handling of weapons. The boy's mother arrived at the scene.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Details

In Zakarpattia, a 15-year-old student planned to commit a cold weapon attack at school. He was detained when he tried to enter the school with a knife in his backpack. At the same time, the boy was conducting a live broadcast on one of the streaming platforms.

According to preliminary data, he planned to attack schoolchildren and broadcast it on a social network. Currently, the police are conducting all necessary investigative actions. The boy's mother arrived at the scene. - the report says.

Investigators qualify his actions as preparation for committing a terrorist act and illegal handling of weapons — Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 258, and Part 2 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

In a Rivne lyceum, a teenager stabbed a classmate with a knife: a case has been opened. In the new academic year, educational security officers will appear in 3000 Ukrainian schools.