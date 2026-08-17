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Attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube have peaked - Romania’s Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4456 views

Romania’s acting defense minister said that more than 100 Russian drones had attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube, with their debris washing up on the Romanian shore. He emphasized that the war has indirect consequences for Romania, but that the level of risk has not increased.

Attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube have peaked - Romania’s Ministry of Defense

The increase in the number of Russian drones entering Romanian airspace is a direct consequence of the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. Romania’s acting defense minister, Radu Miruță, said this in an interview with Digi24, reports UNN

Details 

"The incidents whose indirect consequences we are observing on the border with Romania are directly proportional to the increase in the number of incidents occurring in Ukraine in recent days. The number of attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube has reached its highest level in recent times. On the Ministry of Defense’s radars near Romanian airspace, but already over Ukrainian territory, we detected more than 100 drones—more than 100 one-way devices that formed swarms and attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube seven times in recent days with a large number of drones," Miruță said. 

He noted that the Ukrainian army shot down most of these drones, but their destruction several dozen meters from Romanian airspace resulted in the waters of the Danube and sea waves carrying the debris ashore in Romania on the second, third, or fourth day. 

"The largest amount of debris was washed ashore this weekend. We know about it; the war is obviously real. I believe it is very important that Romanians no longer fall under the influence of this pro-Russian propaganda, which is trying to shape public opinion as though this war does not exist. I am telling you this as the defense minister who sees the military data, who sees the consequences of this war, who sees information that cannot be made public because it is classified—this war exists, and this war has indirect consequences for Romania. At present, there are no signs that the level of risk to Romania has increased," Miruță added. 

Let us recall 

On the night of August 16, a Spanish F-18 shot down a drone in the sky over Romania

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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