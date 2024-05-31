Attacks on a residential building in Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 8 people

According to updated information, the number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to 8 people. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

According to preliminary data, the number of victims increased to eight people - - informed Oleg Sinegubov.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the enemy hit an apartment building, and then re-fired at the same place. Consequently, as a result of russian aggression, a fire and destruction broke out at the site of the hits. Now the analysis and elimination of the fire continues.

In addition, earlier it was reported that as a result of russian aggression, one citizen was hospitalized in a medical facility.

In Kharkiv, the invaders hit a residential building: a fire broke out and there is a victim