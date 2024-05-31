Attacks on a residential building in Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 8 people
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, eight people were injured in Kharkiv after Russian troops attacked a residential building and then opened fire again on the same place.
According to updated information, the number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to 8 people. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
According to preliminary data, the number of victims increased to eight people
Recall
In Kharkiv, the enemy hit an apartment building, and then re-fired at the same place. Consequently, as a result of russian aggression, a fire and destruction broke out at the site of the hits. Now the analysis and elimination of the fire continues.
In addition, earlier it was reported that as a result of russian aggression, one citizen was hospitalized in a medical facility.
