In Kharkiv, the invaders hit a residential building: a fire broke out and there is a victim

In Kharkiv, as a result of enemy attacks on an apartment building, a fire broke out. Now it is known about one victim. Elimination of the fire continues. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

According to the information, the invaders hit an apartment building, resulting in destruction and fire.

At the moment, it is known about one victim who was hospitalized in a medical facility.

analysis and elimination of the fire continue. - - informed Oleg Sinegubov.

Employees of the State Emergency Service report that there may be people under the rubble of a five-story building.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

