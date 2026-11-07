Attackers warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by Zelenskyy - FT

The perpetrators warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Financial Times reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this week, the operation of dozens of passenger flights across Europe was disrupted due to bomb threats, while cyberattacks targeting refrigeration equipment occurred in supermarkets.

The day before, the perpetrators went further and reported bomb threats against the offices of 18 media groups in Ireland—the country was hardly chosen by chance, as next week Dublin will host the 9th summit of the European Political Community and an informal meeting of EU heads of state attended by Zelenskyy. Law enforcement officers received a letter allegedly sent on behalf of the perpetrators.

We are now preparing a new wave of attacks. This is only the beginning. What happened this week is only a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future. … Very soon we will be blowing up your airplanes, cruise liners, metro stations, and trains —the email stated.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that it was not yet clear whether these threats were the work of individuals or a coordinated attack, but promised to "identify those responsible and bring them to justice." He also promised to conduct the largest security operation in the country's history during the summits.

We remind you

On Friday, media outlets in Ireland and Bulgaria received emails containing bomb threats. The author, who called himself "Mikhail Andropov," claimed responsibility for a wave of hoax reports that caused disruptions to passenger air travel across Europe.

At least 12 flights in Europe received bomb threats - Politico