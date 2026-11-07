Attackers warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by Zelenskyy - FT

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
04:30 AM • 12692 views
Ukraine and Russia are ready to negotiate for the first time — Trump
November 6, 10:17 PM • 26861 views
SBU General Duka was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 65 million
November 6, 09:15 PM • 19307 views
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and wounded — Sybiha
November 6, 08:32 PM • 20350 views
IMF mission begins work on the second and third reviews of the EFF program — what tranche does Ukraine expect
November 6, 07:47 PM • 21781 views
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy
November 6, 07:11 PM • 19100 views
Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
November 6, 06:49 PM • 30949 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of shelters
November 6, 06:33 PM • 14836 views
The energy supply situation has worsened in Kyiv — Klitschko named the reason
November 6, 05:11 PM • 15452 views
A number of European media outlets received bomb threats — is there a “Russian trail” behind them?
November 6, 04:45 PM • 15762 views
On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 6, 08:17 PM • 11974 views
The architect of the toughest initiatives — whom Trump appointed as the new White House chief of staffNovember 6, 09:00 PM • 5378 views
Drones struck a house in the Kyiv region: two people injuredNovember 6, 11:46 PM • 4776 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured and buildings damaged01:19 AM • 13134 views
"The Greens" accused the AfD of Russian propaganda over Mendel's speech in the Bundestag02:52 AM • 4582 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 19223 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 30955 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 26224 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 51204 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 51520 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 15449 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 14756 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 18940 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 19630 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's driversNovember 6, 01:53 PM • 18109 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Series
9K720 Iskander

Attackers warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by Zelenskyy - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Attackers are threatening new attacks ahead of the EU summits in Dublin attended by Zelenskyy. Ireland is preparing unprecedented security measures.

Attackers warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by Zelenskyy - FT

The perpetrators warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Financial Times reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this week, the operation of dozens of passenger flights across Europe was disrupted due to bomb threats, while cyberattacks targeting refrigeration equipment occurred in supermarkets.

The day before, the perpetrators went further and reported bomb threats against the offices of 18 media groups in Ireland—the country was hardly chosen by chance, as next week Dublin will host the 9th summit of the European Political Community and an informal meeting of EU heads of state attended by Zelenskyy. Law enforcement officers received a letter allegedly sent on behalf of the perpetrators.

We are now preparing a new wave of attacks. This is only the beginning. What happened this week is only a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future. … Very soon we will be blowing up your airplanes, cruise liners, metro stations, and trains

—the email stated.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that it was not yet clear whether these threats were the work of individuals or a coordinated attack, but promised to "identify those responsible and bring them to justice." He also promised to conduct the largest security operation in the country's history during the summits.

We remind you

On Friday, media outlets in Ireland and Bulgaria received emails containing bomb threats. The author, who called himself "Mikhail Andropov," claimed responsibility for a wave of hoax reports that caused disruptions to passenger air travel across Europe.

At least 12 flights in Europe received bomb threats - Politico05.11.26, 14:47 • 4010 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Republic of Ireland
Financial Times
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy