Attack on oil infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: details and footage from the SBS of Ukraine

The Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine (USF) struck the oil infrastructure of the Russian Federation – specifically, the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in Adler (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was attacked. This was reported on the USF Telegram channel, informs UNN.

It is noted that the 14th separate UAV Regiment of the USF continues to strike the aggressor's oil infrastructure.

As a result of the strike, a large-scale fire broke out on the facility's territory, the consequences of which are still being eliminated

It is indicated that during the attack, the operation of the local Sochi airport was also paralyzed.

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces are excelling not only in destroying enemy personnel and equipment, but also in deep strikes against enemy military facilities. "Eyes and sting" are already at strategic depth!