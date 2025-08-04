Attack on oil infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: details and footage from the SBS of Ukraine

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 42624 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 43932 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 79320 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 115809 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 72999 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 69952 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 72650 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69587 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62902 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81011 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became knownAugust 4, 12:44 PM • 26123 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 39623 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 44608 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 20228 views
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India04:28 PM • 35424 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 42624 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 79320 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 115809 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 245005 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 332729 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 20257 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 44632 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 39648 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 45757 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 349346 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Diia (service)
The Washington Post
WhatsApp

Attack on oil infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: details and footage from the SBS of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine attacked the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in Adler, causing a large-scale fire. The strike also paralyzed the operation of the local Sochi airport.

Attack on oil infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: details and footage from the SBS of Ukraine

The Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine (USF) struck the oil infrastructure of the Russian Federation – specifically, the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in Adler (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was attacked. This was reported on the USF Telegram channel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 14th separate UAV Regiment of the USF continues to strike the aggressor's oil infrastructure.

As a result of the strike, a large-scale fire broke out on the facility's territory, the consequences of which are still being eliminated

- the message states.

It is indicated that during the attack, the operation of the local Sochi airport was also paralyzed.

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces are excelling not only in destroying enemy personnel and equipment, but also in deep strikes against enemy military facilities. "Eyes and sting" are already at strategic depth!

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

On the night of August 3, a number of Russian cities, including Voronezh and Sochi, were attacked by unknown drones. An oil depot caught fire in Sochi, and the airport suspended operations.

General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"02.08.25, 11:05 • 4512 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World