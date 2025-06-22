"Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region": Reznikov explains motives of Russian IPSO

The statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense about the alleged start of an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region have political, not military, significance. Moscow is forced to raise the stakes because the economic situation in Russia is critical. It is important for the Kremlin to create the impression of achieving the "goals of the special operation" and strengthen its negotiating position to be able to withdraw from the conflict with minimal losses in the future. This was stated by former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with "Radio Svoboda", as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked what the Russian Ministry of Defense's reports about an alleged Russian offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region indicate, Reznikov replied: "definitely raising the stakes, because they understand, I think, that they need to exit this war. First and foremost, due to economic considerations."

According to him, the economic and financial situation in Russia is very difficult. As evidenced by the official statements of the head of the Russian Central Bank about the need to raise the key rate again, things with finances and the economy are bad.

Their point of no return has either already been passed, or they will soon need to exit the war economy. This is very difficult: it's easy to get in, but very hard to get out. They will be dealing with the consequences for decades afterwards. Exiting the war is in their interest - Reznikov explained.

The former Minister of Defense of Ukraine added that the Russians, of course, "will never publicly admit this, but they need, firstly, to strengthen their position as much as possible in negotiations, to be able to concede something later."

And secondly, according to Reznikov, Russia needs to convey to its population that the alleged goals of the "SVO" have been achieved.

This is not a military, but a political and political-informational task - he concluded.

Context

Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media, claimed that a Russian offensive was allegedly underway in the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically, to create a buffer zone in Ukraine.

On June 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed that the occupiers were allegedly advancing into the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that no geolocated evidence of these claimed advances near the border of Dnipropetrovsk region was found.