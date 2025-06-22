"Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region": Reznikov explains motives of Russian IPSO

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 15217 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 73614 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 91894 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 159509 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 109337 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 130801 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 246509 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 205194 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 94542 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95962 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.8m/s
55%
746mm
Popular news
Трамп звернувся до американців із заявою після ударів по ядерних об’єктах Ірану: основні тезиJune 22, 04:18 AM • 28722 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 24357 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 27645 views
Sumy region is deploying a defense system against enemy drones - RMAJune 22, 06:50 AM • 5626 views
Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - media09:22 AM • 12333 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 159509 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 246509 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 205194 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 136122 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 185453 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 32686 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 73614 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 41013 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 46398 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 54287 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

"Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region": Reznikov explains motives of Russian IPSO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense about an offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region has political significance. He claims that this is done to raise the stakes in negotiations and create the illusion of fulfilling the "SVO goals" for the domestic audience, as the economic situation in Russia is critical.

"Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region": Reznikov explains motives of Russian IPSO

The statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense about the alleged start of an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region have political, not military, significance. Moscow is forced to raise the stakes because the economic situation in Russia is critical. It is important for the Kremlin to create the impression of achieving the "goals of the special operation" and strengthen its negotiating position to be able to withdraw from the conflict with minimal losses in the future. This was stated by former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with "Radio Svoboda", as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked what the Russian Ministry of Defense's reports about an alleged Russian offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region indicate, Reznikov replied: "definitely raising the stakes, because they understand, I think, that they need to exit this war. First and foremost, due to economic considerations."

According to him, the economic and financial situation in Russia is very difficult. As evidenced by the official statements of the head of the Russian Central Bank about the need to raise the key rate again, things with finances and the economy are bad.

Their point of no return has either already been passed, or they will soon need to exit the war economy. This is very difficult: it's easy to get in, but very hard to get out. They will be dealing with the consequences for decades afterwards. Exiting the war is in their interest 

- Reznikov explained.

Russian statements about their offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region are not true - NSDC CCD09.06.25, 13:08 • 10771 view

The former Minister of Defense of Ukraine added that the Russians, of course, "will never publicly admit this, but they need, firstly, to strengthen their position as much as possible in negotiations, to be able to concede something later."

And secondly, according to Reznikov, Russia needs to convey to its population that the alleged goals of the "SVO" have been achieved.

This is not a military, but a political and political-informational task 

- he concluded.

The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW09.06.25, 06:45 • 5678 views

Context

Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media, claimed that a Russian offensive was allegedly underway in the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically, to create a buffer zone in Ukraine.

On June 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed that the occupiers were allegedly advancing into the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that no geolocated evidence of these claimed advances near the border of Dnipropetrovsk region was found.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarEconomyPolitics
Radio Liberty
Oleksii Reznikov
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9