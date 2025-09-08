At Ukraine's request: Finland convenes special OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks

At Ukraine's request, Finland, which chairs the OSCE, is convening a special meeting of the organization's Permanent Council tomorrow, September 9. As stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, this is a step to increase international pressure on Russia after its recent massive attacks, writes UNN.

He noted that this meeting should be "a response to Russia's recent massive attacks, which led to numerous civilian casualties and destruction."

Russia's atrocities will not go unpunished. Only decisive and consistent pressure on the aggressor, including through tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and join genuine efforts aimed at ending the aggressive war