At Ukraine's request: Finland convenes special OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
05:31 PM • 3168 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 6394 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 12826 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 14715 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 36556 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 23551 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25081 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26077 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26655 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29738 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
95%
754mm
Popular news
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideoSeptember 8, 09:27 AM • 33640 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"September 8, 12:23 PM • 27925 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 16623 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhoto01:17 PM • 7802 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 5532 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo03:42 PM • 12830 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 16655 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 71827 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 56568 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 57270 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 5008 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 5576 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 71827 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 38931 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 42949 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
Forbes
Financial Times

At Ukraine's request: Finland convenes special OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Finland is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on September 9 at the request of Ukraine. This is a response to Russia's massive attacks and an attempt to increase international pressure.

At Ukraine's request: Finland convenes special OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks

At Ukraine's request, Finland, which chairs the OSCE, is convening a special meeting of the organization's Permanent Council tomorrow, September 9. As stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, this is a step to increase international pressure on Russia after its recent massive attacks, writes UNN.

We are actively working in all international forums to increase international pressure on Russia. Tomorrow, September 9, at 11:00 Kyiv time, at Ukraine's request, Finland, which chairs the OSCE, is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council 

- said Sybiha.

He noted that this meeting should be "a response to Russia's recent massive attacks, which led to numerous civilian casualties and destruction."

Russia's atrocities will not go unpunished. Only decisive and consistent pressure on the aggressor, including through tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and join genuine efforts aimed at ending the aggressive war 

- Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Andriy Sybiha discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with representatives of the EU and Canada. He informed about the escalation of attacks and emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and energy resilience.

Alona Utkina

Politics
Electricity
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Andriy Sybiha
Shahed-136
European Union
Finland
9K720 Iskander
Canada
Ukraine