At Ukraine's request: Finland convenes special OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Finland is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on September 9 at the request of Ukraine. This is a response to Russia's massive attacks and an attempt to increase international pressure.
At Ukraine's request, Finland, which chairs the OSCE, is convening a special meeting of the organization's Permanent Council tomorrow, September 9. As stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, this is a step to increase international pressure on Russia after its recent massive attacks, writes UNN.
We are actively working in all international forums to increase international pressure on Russia. Tomorrow, September 9, at 11:00 Kyiv time, at Ukraine's request, Finland, which chairs the OSCE, is convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council
He noted that this meeting should be "a response to Russia's recent massive attacks, which led to numerous civilian casualties and destruction."
Russia's atrocities will not go unpunished. Only decisive and consistent pressure on the aggressor, including through tough sanctions, can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and join genuine efforts aimed at ending the aggressive war
Recall
On the night of September 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.
Earlier, UNN wrote that Andriy Sybiha discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with representatives of the EU and Canada. He informed about the escalation of attacks and emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and energy resilience.