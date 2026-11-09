At the White House, where Trump was staying, a lockdown was imposed due to two incidents — the Secret Service revealed the details

REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

On Monday, the U.S. Secret Service detained two people near the White House: one of them drove onto the sidewalk, while the other jumped over a fence in Lafayette Park, located across from the presidential residence, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

During these events, President Donald Trump was inside the building. A lockdown was briefly imposed at the White House, and the roads around the park were closed.

According to a statement by a Secret Service spokesperson, shortly before 10 a.m., a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk surrounding Lafayette Park.

A car crashed into a sign near the White House, and the driver got into a fight with security personnel

"The driver acted aggressively toward law enforcement officers, but was quickly detained," the statement said. "At approximately the same time, another person jumped over a fence near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. That person was also promptly detained."

The Secret Service said that both incidents are currently under investigation.

It is not currently known whether the two individuals were connected.