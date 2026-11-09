At the White House, where Trump was staying, a lockdown was imposed due to two incidents — the Secret Service revealed the details

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
05:58 PM • 6626 views
Budanov said that attention will be paid to the humanitarian track in Abu Dhabi — what outcome does the Head of the Office of the President expect
05:35 PM • 9708 views
On November 10, outages will be in effect in Ukraine — how many groups will be switched off
05:15 PM • 8724 views
"A large soap bubble is flying" — Ukrainian polar researchers captured a remarkable phenomenon Photo
04:19 PM • 15052 views
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economy
03:53 PM • 4032 views
Kushner and Witkoff will hold "close consultations" with representatives of Ukraine, the EU and NATO ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi
03:25 PM • 17734 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State Budget
02:49 PM • 11218 views
India is ready to mediate in unblocking grain exports from Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 16432 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
02:15 PM • 15711 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billion
02:05 PM • 8230 views
NATO will send its representative to the talks in Abu Dhabi — who will go on behalf of the Alliance
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The EU will launch a special assistance mechanism for Ukraine following Russian strikes — ZelenskyyNovember 9, 08:52 AM • 13359 views
Trump called the proposal for the UFC chief to become press secretary a jokeNovember 9, 10:04 AM • 22792 views
Justin Timberlake showed his sons in a rare public appearance togetherVideoNovember 9, 10:48 AM • 20622 views
Orbán’s brother detained for illegally smuggling people across the borderNovember 9, 11:38 AM • 8460 views
Denis Villeneuve admitted that he is enjoying choosing the new James BondNovember 9, 12:44 PM • 16074 views
Publications
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economy04:19 PM • 15047 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State Budget03:25 PM • 17729 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 16428 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billion02:15 PM • 15709 views
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 53700 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Artem Dovbyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"A large soap bubble is flying" — Ukrainian polar researchers captured a remarkable phenomenon Photo05:15 PM • 8742 views
"He will definitely remain part of Dynamo’s structure” — Surkis on Yarmolenko’s futurePhotoVideo04:50 PM • 5518 views
British comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assault04:26 PM • 6164 views
Denis Villeneuve admitted that he is enjoying choosing the new James BondNovember 9, 12:44 PM • 16392 views
Justin Timberlake showed his sons in a rare public appearance togetherVideoNovember 9, 10:48 AM • 20910 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Heating
Series
Social network

At the White House, where Trump was staying, a lockdown was imposed due to two incidents — the Secret Service revealed the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

One driver drove onto the sidewalk, while another person jumped over the fence of Lafayette Park. Both were detained by the U.S. Secret Service.

At the White House, where Trump was staying, a lockdown was imposed due to two incidents — the Secret Service revealed the details
REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

On Monday, the U.S. Secret Service detained two people near the White House: one of them drove onto the sidewalk, while the other jumped over a fence in Lafayette Park, located across from the presidential residence, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

During these events, President Donald Trump was inside the building. A lockdown was briefly imposed at the White House, and the roads around the park were closed.

According to a statement by a Secret Service spokesperson, shortly before 10 a.m., a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk surrounding Lafayette Park.

A car crashed into a sign near the White House, and the driver got into a fight with security personnel09.11.26, 18:41 • 1840 views

"The driver acted aggressively toward law enforcement officers, but was quickly detained," the statement said. "At approximately the same time, another person jumped over a fence near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. That person was also promptly detained."

The Secret Service said that both incidents are currently under investigation.

It is not currently known whether the two individuals were connected.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States Secret Service
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump