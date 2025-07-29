At the KBU Business Club, the state of Ukraine's real estate market and innovative reconstruction technologies were discussed

On July 23, within the framework of the KBU Business Club, participants got acquainted with the state of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025, UNN reports.

For the first time, we combined analytics and a practical part — so that participants could not only get the latest data on the real estate market, but also immediately discuss them with speakers, share experiences, and find common ground for cooperation. - said Oleksandr Chervak.

Traditionally, a representative of the territorial community affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation was invited to participate in the KBU Business Club. Maksym Syniavin, Deputy Mayor of Trostianets, spoke about the consequences of the city's occupation, the extent of destruction and losses, as well as the systematic work on recovery - from the restoration of the hospital, residential buildings, educational institutions to the launch of new projects in the field of energy saving, medicine, culture and youth infrastructure. He presented the "Concept of Reconstruction and Sustainable Economic Development" and emphasized that reconstruction is not just a return to the pre-war state, but the creation of a modern and sustainable space for life.

Tetiana Filipovych, Program Coordinator of Finnpartnership in Ukraine, presented the program's activities, which open up new opportunities for Ukrainian business.

She noted that Ukrainian companies can use funding ranging from 15,000 to 400,000 euros for joint projects, which allows them to enter EU markets and develop exports. The program covers sectors such as construction, energy, education, woodworking, and others. Tetiana also emphasized that 45% of the annual grant budget has already been allocated to projects in Ukraine, and also shared practical advice on finding Finnish partners and initial contacts.

Svitlana Svyrydenko, representative of NOCON NORWEGIAN CONSTRUCTION AS in Ukraine, introduced the company's activities, a platform for partnership between Ukrainian and Norwegian companies in the construction sector.

Innovative approaches to the reconstruction of Ukraine were presented, including pilot projects using ecological materials, the experience of Norwegian architects, and CLT technologies. She spoke about cooperation with financial institutions, the Rebuild Green 2030 program, and NOCON's openness to new partnerships in social infrastructure projects. As part of its activities, the company is already implementing initiatives jointly with leading Norwegian partners, such as Splitkon AS, MagnorVinduet, BREEAM-NOR.

Yevhen Bohuslavskyi, Partner of NRC UKRAINE, emphasized the growth in sales volumes and the transparency of processes that allow attracting private capital to strategic facilities. Investment plans until the end of 2025 were also presented, which included the most promising small and large privatization objects. Prozorro.Sales is an effective tool for businesses looking for new opportunities in the Ukrainian real estate market.

Inna Furman, CEO, Founder of 3D UTU, introduced the latest technologies in construction, in particular 3D concrete printing, which today already allows significant savings in time, money, and human resources. She presented the first residential building in Ukraine printed on a 3D printer and emphasized the potential of this technology to accelerate construction, reduce the cost of structures, and create unique architectural solutions. The challenges associated with the implementation of 3D construction and the solutions already used by UTU were also outlined.

Volodymyr Kopiikovskyi, Head of Sales at Euroformat Lifts, highlighted the transformation of the elevator infrastructure market in Ukraine towards barrier-free solutions. He emphasized the need to adapt elevators to the needs of people with limited mobility, including people with disabilities, parents with strollers, and the elderly. It was noted that inclusivity is gradually becoming a mandatory standard in construction, and thanks to state programs like "Made in Ukraine," Ukrainian manufacturers, such as "Euroformat," are getting additional opportunities for development.

Yurii Khapko, Managing Partner of TOTUM law firm, raised the issue of the return of the practice of collecting shared participation, which was officially abolished in 2020. Despite this, developers who did not manage to put objects into operation before this date or did not conclude contracts are now massively receiving lawsuits from local authorities. He explained why such a situation arose, what legal conflicts exist, and how to protect businesses — reduce or avoid payment.

Danylo Hloba, head of the legal department at YouControl, explained how developers can avoid risks during reconstruction so as not to lose money, reputation, and time. He emphasized the importance of checking counterparties and personnel, identifying connections with the aggressor country, and the presence of sanctions or court cases. He also stressed the role of compliance — a system of internal control that helps prevent legal and financial problems.

At the end of the meeting, the participants of the KBU Business Club had the opportunity to communicate and discuss possible areas of cooperation.

https://www.youtube.com/live/elRWrlPiTS0?si=kSqNTVtgybZ8Vx23

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1168510805295283&type=3&locale=uk_UA

