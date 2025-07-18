At the border, restrictions at the Ustyluh checkpoint until December: what travelers need to know

Restrictions on movement at the Ustyluh - Zosin checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border will last longer - the repair was extended until December, while a significant increase in traffic is recorded here amid the peak of the summer season, the State Customs Service warned on Friday, writes UNN.

The terms of the current repair of the Ustyluh - Zosin international border crossing point from the Ukrainian side, which began this year in May, have been extended until the end of December. All this time, a partial restriction on the passage of vehicles on certain lanes will be in effect - reported the customs service.

Travelers are asked to take this factor into account when planning to cross the border through the specified checkpoint.

At the same time, as indicated, the Volyn customs office records a significant increase in traffic of passenger cars and irregular bus services through this checkpoint. "Currently, it is associated with the peak of the summer recreation season and a long-term ban on the movement of passenger vehicles through the nearest "Yahodyn," the report says.

"Therefore, we recommend everyone who needs to cross the Ukrainian-Polish section of the border to plan their travel logistics in advance. Choose the least congested checkpoints, even if they are located at a greater distance from your home, avoiding queues for leaving Ukraine before Ustyluh," the customs service indicated.

Repair work at the Ustyluh - Zosin checkpoint was known back in May.

