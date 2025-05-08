Ukrainians were warned about possible queues at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint on the border with Poland

Repair works are ongoing at the "Ustyluh - Zosin" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, so traffic slowdowns and queues are possible, the State Border Guard Service warned on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Repair works on the road bridge across the Western Bug River are ongoing on the Polish side at the "Ustyluh – Zosin" checkpoint. Also, the Restoration and Infrastructure Development Service in the Volyn region is carrying out repair works on the lanes on the Ukrainian side," the SBGS stated.

In this regard, traffic slowdowns, queues and accumulation of vehicles in front of the checkpoint are possible - the border guards emphasized.

And they recommended taking this information into account when planning trips and choosing alternative routes.

