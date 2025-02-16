At the age of 17, she weighed 27 kg: a couple whose daughter was sick due to constant malnutrition was convicted in Australia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44520 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72834 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100920 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152859 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109636 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84220 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51071 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116737 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143548 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175910 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37180 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134090 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135995 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164274 views
At the age of 17, she weighed 27 kg: a couple whose daughter was sick due to constant malnutrition was convicted in Australia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33980 views

A couple in Australia was convicted of negligent parental responsibility for their 17-year-old daughter, who weighed 27 kg. Due to chronic malnutrition, the girl had the physical development of a 9-year-old child.

In Australia, a couple whose 17-year-old daughter was chronically ill due to constant malnutrition was convicted. The girl had the weight of a 9-year-old child, could not provide for her own household needs, and her physical development did not correspond to her age. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that the District Court of Western Australia found the couple guilty of improper performance of parental duties. 

Image

Court documents show that the daughter of the Australians loved to dance. The girl spent most of her time at home, but ballet lessons gave her the opportunity to socialize with other children.

According to CNN, the father of the family worked full time while the mother quit her job to care for her daughter. The family lived in one of the richest suburbs of Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

In her ruling, Judge Linda Black stated that the girl's parents obviously loved her, but failed to fulfill their parental responsibilities and did not help her develop physically and emotionally.

“This is not a case of a malnourished ballerina,” said Judge Linda Black, sentencing the father to 6.5 years in prison and the mother to 5 years. The sentence was mitigated to take into account her personal circumstances.

You have isolated your daughter, you have not allowed her to grow up, you have not allowed her to develop as she had the right to. You kept her as a little girl much longer than she should have been

- Judge Linda Black said.

At the hospital, doctors found out that the 17-year-old girl was 147.5 centimeters tall and weighed 27.3 kilograms, about the same as a healthy 9-year-old child. The teenager's body mass index was 12.5, which is significantly lower than normal (18 to 25 points).

At the time of hospitalization, the girl had brittle hair and her skin was peeling off. Doctors believed that due to malnutrition, she was at risk of cardiac arrest and death.

Image

Witnesses at the medical facility stated that the parents treated their daughter like a small child. Adults were with her in the bathroom, helping her to blow her nose and combing her hair while she watched children's cartoons.

According to the doctor, she was emaciated, had a limited proportion of body fat. She was pale. She showed no signs of puberty. Her hair was brittle and thin, her skin was dry and flaky, and her heart rate was elevated

- the judge wrote in her ruling.

During the trial, the girl's father said that his daughter was “picky about food” and decided to become a vegetarian at the age of eight. According to him, the girl became a vegan in her teens, but allegedly ate three meals a day and had access to snacks.

The man stated that he did not believe that his daughter was malnourished.

However, the judge refused to believe that the couple did not realize their daughter's critical condition.

“There is nothing unusual about parents wanting to hold on to their child and not wanting to let go. It's not unusual at all. But it is wrong for parents to actually prevent their child from starting and completing this natural process,” Judge Black said.

Recall

In Lviv , a unique operation was performed on a 6-year-old girl with Wilkie syndrome who had lost 4 kg due to her inability to eat. Thanks to a robot surgeon, doctors created a workaround for food, which saved the child's life.

Every fifth child in Ukraine is overweight: new research shows04.02.25, 14:09 • 24911 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
australiaAustralia
ukraineUkraine

