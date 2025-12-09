At some point, size will win: Trump believes Russia can win the war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that despite his respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size will prevail. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.

Details

Commenting on his son Donald Trump Jr.'s statement about the possibility of withdrawing from the Russian-Ukrainian war without seeing the success of his attempts to stop it, Trump replied that "that's not quite right."

We have to, you know, they have to play by the rules. If they (Ukraine - ed.) don't read the agreements, potential agreements, you know, it's not easy with Russia, because Russia has an advantage. They (Russia - ed.) are much bigger. They are much stronger in that sense. I have great respect for Ukraine, I have great respect for the people of Ukraine and the army of Ukraine for their bravery and for fighting, but, you know, at some point, size will prevail - said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father may withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.