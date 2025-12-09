$42.070.01
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 9002 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 27730 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20903 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 26693 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 37500 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32631 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34489 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32308 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34196 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
At some point, size will win: Trump believes Russia can win the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Commenting on his son Donald Trump Jr.'s statement about the possibility of withdrawing from the Russian-Ukrainian war without seeing success in his attempts to stop it, Trump replied that "that's not quite right."

US President Donald Trump said that despite his respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size will prevail. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.

Details

Commenting on his son Donald Trump Jr.'s statement about the possibility of withdrawing from the Russian-Ukrainian war without seeing the success of his attempts to stop it, Trump replied that "that's not quite right."

We have to, you know, they have to play by the rules. If they (Ukraine - ed.) don't read the agreements, potential agreements, you know, it's not easy with Russia, because Russia has an advantage. They (Russia - ed.) are much bigger. They are much stronger in that sense. I have great respect for Ukraine, I have great respect for the people of Ukraine and the army of Ukraine for their bravery and for fighting, but, you know, at some point, size will prevail 

- said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father may withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine