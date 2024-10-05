At least 19 people have died as a result of the worst flooding in recent years in Bosnia

At least 19 people have died as a result of devastating floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

It is noted that on October 4, heavy rains in Bosnia flooded several cities.

16 dead were found in the municipality of Jablunice, later the bodies of three people were found in the city of Fojnice, where there is significant destruction.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic are ready to provide all necessary assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vucic noted that Serbia could send rescue helicopters and boats, as well as provide financial assistance.

In turn, the Croatian prime minister said that his government is ready to provide “all necessary assistance in the aftermath of the flood.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, also confirmed his readiness to help.

