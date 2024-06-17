At least 15 killed, dozens injured in train collision in India

At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured when the Kanchanjungha Express train collided with a freight train in the state of West Bengal in northeastern India, UNN reports, citing mint.

Details

A Kanchanjungha Express train bound for Sealdah collided with a freight train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior NFR official said.

"At least 15 people have died and nearly 60 are undergoing treatment for their injuries sustained due to Kanchanjungha train collision with a goods passenger train," the newspaper writes.

"The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a freight train crashed into the Kanchanjungha Express," ANI quoted a Darjeeling police official as saying.

After the tragic event, the frequency of public buses was increased to facilitate travel from places close to the scene.

19 trains were canceled after the accident.