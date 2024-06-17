$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10068 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 112864 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197387 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146835 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182365 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149756 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
At least 15 killed, dozens injured in train collision in India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15874 views

At least 15 people were killed and about 60 injured when the Kanchanjungha Express train collided with a freight train near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, India.

At least 15 killed, dozens injured in train collision in India

At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured when the Kanchanjungha Express train collided with a freight train in the state of West Bengal in northeastern India, UNN reports, citing mint.

Details

A Kanchanjungha Express train bound for Sealdah collided with a freight train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior NFR official said.

"At least 15 people have died and nearly 60 are undergoing treatment for their injuries sustained due to Kanchanjungha train collision with a goods passenger train," the newspaper writes.

"The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a freight train crashed into the Kanchanjungha Express," ANI quoted a Darjeeling police official as saying.

After the tragic event, the frequency of public buses was increased to facilitate travel from places close to the scene.

19 trains were canceled after the accident.

08.07.23, 18:27 • 454037 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
India
