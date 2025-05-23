Astronomers have discovered a galaxy similar in shape to the Milky Way, but much more massive

$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 46487 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 47627 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 47127 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 62476 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 57621 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 49618 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 49622 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46365 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161641 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67146 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 107953 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

May 23, 10:16 AM • 31032 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 100754 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 18879 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 15932 views
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 46487 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161641 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 257243 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 337303 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 325316 views
Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 2212 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 2950 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16288 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19237 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108282 views
9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Astronomers have discovered a galaxy similar in shape to the Milky Way, but much more massive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Galaxy J0107a, which existed 11.1 billion years ago, has been discovered. It is 10 times more massive than the Milky Way and has a bar, but was formed without merging with other galaxies.

Astronomers have discovered a galaxy similar in shape to the Milky Way, but much more massive

Astronomers have discovered a galaxy dating back to an earlier epoch in the history of the Universe, which is surprisingly shaped like the Milky Way - a spiral structure with a straight band of stars and gas passing through its center - but much more massive, providing new insights into galaxy formation. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This distant galaxy, named J0107a, was observed as it existed 11.1 billion years ago, when the Universe was about one-fifth of its current age. Researchers used data from the ALMA radio telescope in Chile and NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

They determined that the mass of the galaxy, including stars and gas, exceeded the mass of the Milky Way by more than 10 times, and star formation occurred at a rate approximately 300 times higher than the modern rate. However, J0107a was more compact than the Milky Way.

"This is a monster among galaxies, with a high level of star formation and a large amount of gas - much more than in modern galaxies," said astronomer Shuo Huang of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

"This discovery," added co-author Toshiki Saito of Shizuoka University in Japan, "raises an important question: how could such a massive galaxy form in such an early Universe?"

James Webb Telescope reveals hidden galaxies in the Spiderweb protocluster04.12.24, 16:39 • 16931 view

While some galaxies with similar star formation rates exist today, almost all of them are the result of merging or colliding galaxies. However, J0107a shows no signs of such processes.

J0107a and the Milky Way have common features.

They are equally huge and have a similar barred structure. But the Milky Way had enough time to form its structure, while J0107a did not

- Saito noted.

In the first billions of years after the Big Bang (13.8 billion years ago), galaxies were more turbulent and contained more gas, which contributed to extreme bursts of star formation. Organized structures, such as barred spirals, which are common now, were rare then.

Compared to other 'monsters' among galaxies in the early Universe, whose shapes are usually distorted or irregular, J0107a looks surprisingly similar to modern spiral galaxies

- Huang said.

"This may require a revision of the theories of galactic structure formation," he added.

The James Webb Telescope, which looks at great distances into the past of the Universe, has already shown that spiral galaxies originated earlier than previously thought. J0107a is now one of the oldest known examples of a barred spiral galaxy.

The bar in J0107a is about 50,000 light-years long, Huang said. (One light-year is approximately 9.5 trillion km).

"The Webb Telescope is intensively studying the morphology of massive galaxies in the early Universe. But their dynamics are still poorly understood," Saito noted.

Incredible sight: the Hubble Space Telescope took pictures of a spiral galaxy31.03.25, 16:38 • 125153 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
James Webb Space Telescope
Reuters
Chile
NASA
Japan
