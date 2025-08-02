Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battles

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
11:37 AM • 4478 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 39328 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 146297 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 132930 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 80038 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 87389 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 156194 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 72690 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156965 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153409 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.4m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace dealAugust 2, 03:00 AM • 38833 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideoAugust 2, 03:20 AM • 28734 views
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 13737 views
Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the eastAugust 2, 05:07 AM • 4762 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"07:35 AM • 37012 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 146297 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 83288 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 132930 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 100739 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 156194 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 26670 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 67059 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 86485 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 163386 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 198068 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Russian occupiers lied about capturing Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Their attempt to break through with two armored vehicles on July 30 failed, and women were among the assault group.

Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battles

Russian occupiers lied about capturing the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. They attempted a breakthrough, but it failed. This was reported by UNN with reference to StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On July 30, the enemy attempted a breakthrough with two armored vehicles, but the attempt was unsuccessful. At least three women were recorded among the Russian assault group.

Due to critical losses, the Russian command is throwing even women into the meat grinder — likely recruited from penal colonies

- the report says.

The enemy assault was repelled by soldiers of the 24th Brigade, the 101st Separate Brigade for the Protection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the NGU and the 5th Separate Assault Brigade.

A corresponding video appeared online.

Recall

On July 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged capture of the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, called this another "hoax," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

At the same time, Yuriy Syrotiuk, chief sergeant of the fire support company of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade, reported that despite huge losses, Russian occupiers resort to information hoaxes and prepare massive assaults.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar