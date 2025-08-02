Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battles

Russian occupiers lied about capturing the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. They attempted a breakthrough, but it failed. This was reported by UNN with reference to StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On July 30, the enemy attempted a breakthrough with two armored vehicles, but the attempt was unsuccessful. At least three women were recorded among the Russian assault group.

Due to critical losses, the Russian command is throwing even women into the meat grinder — likely recruited from penal colonies - the report says.

The enemy assault was repelled by soldiers of the 24th Brigade, the 101st Separate Brigade for the Protection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the NGU and the 5th Separate Assault Brigade.

A corresponding video appeared online.

Recall

On July 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged capture of the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, called this another "hoax," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

At the same time, Yuriy Syrotiuk, chief sergeant of the fire support company of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade, reported that despite huge losses, Russian occupiers resort to information hoaxes and prepare massive assaults.