As of morning, there are no queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - Demchenko
Kyiv • UNN
As of this morning, there is no great rush among men aged 18–23 at checkpoints. This was stated during a briefing on August 28 by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
If we analyze the situation at most checkpoints, there is no great rush for this age category of citizens to leave. Of course, it is possible that someone from that category of citizens plans to cross the border to leave Ukraine in the future, but there are definitely no huge queues of men aged 18 to 23 at the border as of this morning.
Recall
On August 28, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine began allowing men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine. New rules are already being applied at the border.