Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 30716 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 36684 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 70510 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 50036 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 67004 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 171766 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 89103 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54336 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67185 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
As of morning, there are no queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that there is no great rush among men aged 18-23 at checkpoints. New rules for departure for this category of citizens came into effect on August 28.

As of morning, there are no queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - Demchenko

As of this morning, there is no great rush among men aged 18–23 at checkpoints. This was stated during a briefing on August 28 by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we analyze the situation at most checkpoints, there is no great rush for this age category of citizens to leave. Of course, it is possible that someone from that category of citizens plans to cross the border to leave Ukraine in the future, but there are definitely no huge queues of men aged 18 to 23 at the border as of this morning.

- Demchenko emphasized.

Recall

On August 28, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine began allowing men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine. New rules are already being applied at the border.

Alona Utkina

Society
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine